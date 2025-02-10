^

Dubberstein, curling pals smash HK foes

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
February 10, 2025 | 12:00am
Dubberstein, curling pals smash HK foes
Curling’s Kathleen Dubberstein (left) and Marc Pfister in action at the 9th Asian Winter Games.
Photo from Philippine Olympic Committee

MANILA, Philippines — A Kathleen Dubberstein-paced squad provided the only shine in an otherwise dim day for Team Philippines as it hurdled its first assignment in curling’s women’s team event in the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China.

Dubberstein teamed up with Leilani Sumbillo, Sheila Mariano and Anne Bonache in a 7-2 smashing of Hong Kong’s Hung Ling-Yue, Shang Wing In Ada, Hu Pianpian and Chan Ka.

“It was really a good start. We just have to sustain it in our succeeding matches,” said the 30-year-old Dubberstein.

It wasn’t the same result for Marc Pfister, Dubberstein’s teammate in the mixed doubles where they came a win short of what could’ve been a historic bronze feat. Pfister and the men’s squad succumbed to powerhouse South Korea, 6-1.

Peter Groseclose likewise faltered and missed out on making the quarterfinal cut in the men’s 1000-meter short track event of speed skating at the HIC Multifunctional Hall.

The 17-year-old Winter Youth Olympian was third in the heats with a time of one minute and 28 seconds, finishing behind Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov (1:27.43) and China’s Liu Shaoang (1:27.72).

It was also bad news in slalom at the Yabuli Alpine Skiing Slalom Stadium where Francis Ceccarelli was disqualified in his first run in the men’s slalom, which came a day after Tallulah Proulx wound up 16th in the women’s side.

“I wanted to be faster but I fumbled a bit. I do not want to give up and try to finish,” said the 21-year-old Ceccarelli.

The much-anticipated debut of newly naturalized Russian-born Aleksander Korovin will finally be witnessed as he teams up with Isabella Gamez in figure skating today also at the HIC Hall.

