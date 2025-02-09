^

Statement of character

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
February 9, 2025 | 12:00am

If there was any doubt that NorthPort would be a serious title contender in the PBA Commissioners Cup, the Batang Pier has doused the skepticismNorthPort finished the eliminations on top of the heap with a 9-3 record, losing only to Phoenix, Meralco and Rain or ShineEnjoying a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals, coach Bonnie Tans charges wouldnt allow Magnolia a second chance and showed the Chicken Timplados Hotshots the door via a 113-110 decision at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last Thursday.

Turning back the Hotshots was a statement of characterNorthPort trailed by 14 at the half but came alive in the third period, holding Magnolia to 15 points while scoring 36The shift in momentum was triggered by unforgiving defense as NorthPort forced nine miscues, had a 15-0 edge in turnover points and outshot the Hotshots, .591 to .368 from the floorMagnolia continued to struggle in preserving possessions in the fourth quarter, committing six turnovers but made it close down the stretch with Paul Lees two four-pointers and a 16-7 advantage in free throws made.

The opposing imports had their low moments with less than 30 seconds leftKadeem Jack crossed the timeline from the frontcourt to receive the inbound pass and was whistled for a backing violation with NorthPort ahead, 111-108, time down to 0:29. Then, Ricardo Ratliffe was called for faking a free throw, returning the possession to NorthPort with two seconds leftAllyn Bulanadi closed the scoring with a charity.

What showed in NorthPorts victory was its resilienceJoshua Munzon had a sub-par scoring game, hitting only five points but William Navarro came off the bench to fire 15 and Bulanadi delivered 12, also in a relief roleSix players scored in twin digits, two more than Magnolia as the Batang Piers depth was a major factorArvin Tolentino, Evan Nelle and Cade Flores fouled out but NorthPort kept its composure to pull out the close win.

Advancing to the semis boosts Tolentino’s chances to take Best Player of the Conference honors. Before the quarterfinals began, Tolentino was No. 2 in average statistical points but No. 1 June Mar Fajardo and No. 3 Robert Bolick both failed to tow their teams to the playoffs. Tolentino picked up 10 bonus points for NorthPort’s win over Magnolia and there are at least four more games to play in the semis.

Jack will also enhance his hopes for the Best Import award. The leader Mike Watkins is out of the playoffs but No. 2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is a strong contender. Jack ranks No. 3 with 51.6 statistical points behind Watkins’ 52.7. Jack, 32, had a tryout with the Indiana Pacers and played for Orlando in the NBA Summer League aside from working five seasons in the NBA G-League. That experience has toughened Jack in his international career with stops in Japan, Israel, Taiwan, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Lithuania and United Arab Emirates before landing in the PBA. Tan has brought together key pieces to put NorthPort in a position to excel. The lineup would’ve been deeper if injured Jio Jalalon could play but for the Batang Pier, it’s all about playing the cards Tan is dealt and that attitude makes NorthPort a dangerous semifinalist. Postscript: Thanks to PBA stats chief Fidel Mangonon for providing the numbers in this and last Thursday’s columns.

