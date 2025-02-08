^

Gilas finalizing deal with new apparel partner

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 8, 2025 | 4:43pm
Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas will sport new gears and kits this year after an end to its longtime partnership with renowned sports brand Nike.

In an announcement over the weekend, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said it will have a new partner for tournaments in 2025 following an almost two-decade collaboration with the Swoosh brand.

SBP, the country’s national basketball federation, said it’s already in the process of finalizing a deal with a new partner and will announce the new tie-up soon for all its national teams, including the women, youth and 3x3 squads.

“The SBP has ensured that all Gilas teams will continue to be fully equipped for their upcoming local and international tournaments,” said the SBP.

“Athletes will receive high-quality on-court and off-court apparel, compliant with tournament regulations, to perform at the top level. More details about SBP’s new outfitter will be announced soon.”

Gilas is expected to sport the new shoes, apparels and jerseys starting in the final window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers on February 20 against Chinese Taipei and February 23 against New Zealand.

Before that, Gilas also has a scheduled training camp and pocket tournament in Doha against Qatar, Lebanon and Egypt from February 15-17.

Gilas, mentored by the legendary Tim Cone, is already assured of a slot in the Asia Cup slated on August 5-17 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a 4-0 slate in Group B of the ongoing qualifiers.

All national teams under SBP have been under Nike since 2007, marking a fruitful partnership that led to a bevy of milestones for the Filipino ballers.

Nike served as the official outfitter of Gilas since the foundation of the Smart Gilas program under sports patron and SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and snowballed to Gilas’ rise to the world rankings.

Included in that stretch were appearances at the 2014 and 2019 FIBA World Cup as well as the country’s hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila on top of a multitude of Asian tourneys.

Gilas, world No. 34, was also with Nike when it won the Asian Games in 2023 in Hangzhou to snap a 61-year gold medal drought after a stunning upset of home team China in the semifinals and Jordan in the finale.

The last time Gilas sported Nike was in the second window of the Asia Cup Qualifiers in November last year at home at the Mall of Asia Arena against New Zealand and Hong Kong with a new, brighter blue-themed colorways.

Gilas used the same colorway in its gallant stand last July in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, where the team had a semifinal finish highlighted by a historic 89-80 win over World No. 6 Latvia.

It’s the first win of the Philippines against any European team in 64 years.

Under Nike, Gilas established its own identity with its famed “PILIPINAS” fine print in front of a royal blue-themed jersey with white and red on the sides in honor of the Philippine flag.

