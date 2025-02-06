^

Cool Smashers cruise to 8th straight win

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 6:09pm
Bea de Leon unloaded 13 points, spread through eight kills, three missile-like aces and two blocks to lead Creamline.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Nxled vs Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. - Akari vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines — There is no stopping the Creamline freight train for now.

It rolled to an eighth straight victory Thursday at the expense of the listless Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21, that kept the mighty Cool Smashers at the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference helm at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Like a lioness, Bea de Leon was the head predator that caught the Crossovers on the prowl as she unloaded 13 points, spread through eight kills, three missile-like aces and two blocks.

It was in the blocking though that De Leon was most satisfied with.

“I wanted to be more consistent with my blocking,” said the former Ateneo star.

The 10-time league champs also got extra motivation from its five-set scare against Cignal Saturday.

“It was a learning lesson talaga sa Cignal na nangyari samin ng humabol pa sila pero sayang advantage namin,” said De Leon. “We really wanted to make sure to have that extra push in the end.”

And they did just that, as the Cool Smashers didn’t let the third set slip away amidst a late fight back put up by the Crossovers.

Jema Galanza chipped in nine hits while Pangs Panaga and Tots Carlos contributed eight points apiece.

Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez, who came in as a doubtful starter after encountering knee issues last game, added seven hits of her own to help in the cause.

Chery Tiggo sputtered to 5-5.

