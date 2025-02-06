^

Torculas leaves UP Maroons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 11:18am
Torculas leaves UP Maroons
Aldous Torculas (24) shoots over UE's Devin Fikes in their UAAP Season 87 men's basketball tournament clash.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines forward Aldous Torculas has opted to forego his remaining playing years for the Diliman-based squad, the Fighting Maroons announced on Thursday.

Torculas, who averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, will be moving out of Diliman for the first time in six years.

He was previously a standout for the UPIS before transferring to the seniors’ team.

But now, he is expected to suit up for an NCAA squad. For now, though, it is unsure which school he will play for.

“We’re proud of Aldous kung saan man siya susunod na maglalaro and we’re sure that he'll make UP proud by bringing the UP Fight,” UP Office of Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol said in a statement.

“We wish Aldous the best and for sure, there are no goodbyes to be said right now. We’ll see you soon!”

The 21-year-old is expected to showcase his athleticism and defensive skills in the next stage of his career.

