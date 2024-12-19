Tropang Giga showcase scoring prowess to take down Bossing

TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) puts up a layup over the defense of the Blackwater Bossing Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang Giga won their second straight game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, this time at the expense of the Blackwater Bossing, 109-93, Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The Tropang Giga banked on a total team effort with six players scoring in double figures, led by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.

Rey Nambatac added 19 markers against his former team, while Calvin Oftana, Jayson Castro, RR Pogoy and Glenn Khobuntin chipped in 18, 16, 12 and 10 points in that order.

The Tropang Giga hardly broke a sweat, dominating almost right from the get-go and erecting a double-digit lead in the first quarter.

Blackwater, though, took the lead in the second period, 41-40, after a jumper by RK Ilagan.

But TNT was just too much, turning a 45-all deadlock to a 57-48 lead at the half after a buzzer-beating 4-pointer by Castro.

After falling behind by 14 points in the third, the Bossing clawed to within nine, 85-94, after a deuce by James Kwekuteye.

But a 9-3 run capped by free throws by Hollis-Jefferson made it a 15-point TNT spread, 103-88, with 4:24 remaining.

The lead grew to as much as 18 points, 109-91, with about a minute to go after a Henry Galinato layup.

George King spearheaded Blackwater with 28 points and nine rebounds. RK Ilagan added 19 for the Bossing, who played without Sedrick Barefield.

The two teams will be back in action next year, with TNT battling the Meralco Bolts on January 7, and Blackwater taking on the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters the next day.

Both games will be held at the PhilSports Arena.