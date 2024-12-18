PSC, DPWH partner to upgrade athletes' facilities

MANILA, Philippines — Starting Thursday, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will work hand in hand with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) concerning the former’s facilities.

“We always want to give what is best when it comes to the primary needs of the athletes,” said PSC chair Richard Bachmann after they inked the agreement with the DPWH.

“This is one of the significant steps to ensure that they remain safe and at peace, day in or day out of their training sessions on a long-term basis,” he added.

The agreement will include the upgrade of the sports-funding agency’s dormitories at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig where the national athletes mostly train and are billeted.

It also includes the seven-story athletes dormitory at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila that is currently being constructed.

The DPWH will also be part of the retrofitting of the historic Rizal Baseball Stadium.

The PSC bared plans of putting up more roof and renovation of the grandstand or spectator’s area, the installment of a giant, high-resolution LED scoreboard and the putting an additional protective netting and stainless steel railings with glass.

Another plan that was hatched and will soon start operation is the construction of a 12-story multi-purpose facility just beside the Ninoy Aquino Stadium that includes a bowling facility.

The PSC is also planning to renovate the Philippine Sports Museum and its administration building.

“I’d like to thank DPWH for partnering with us. And I’m sure ‘pag tapos na [ang projects], all the athletes and NSAs [National Sports Associations] will be actually happy,” said Bachmann.