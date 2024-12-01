â€˜Otherworldly' NU reclaims UAAP cheerdance throne

^

‘Otherworldly' NU reclaims UAAP cheerdance throne

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 6:21pm
The NU Pep Squad showcased a dazzling routine to win the UAAP Cheerdance Competition championship.
MANILA, Philippines — Out of this world. Literally.

The NU Pep Squad regained the UAAP Cheerdance Competition title with an out-of-this-world routine Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Their performance, which had a theme of outer space, blew the crowd and the judges away.

It was a dizzying routine, complete with otherworldly costumes and props, as every twist and turn dazzled the crowd.

It included a stunt where two cheerers were lifted in the air and was spun around twice – which resembled a world spinning.

Death-defying tosses also peppered the performance, and after, the whole arena cheered for NU.

The Sampaloc-based squad had a total score of 713, as they topped all categories. They had 86.5 points in tumbling, 91.5 points in stunts, 91 points in tosses, 85 points in pyramids and 368 points in dance, while having nine points in penalties.

This is NU’s eighth cheerdance championship. The squad tied the University of the Philippines Pep Squad and the University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe for the most number of championships.

NU also swept all the eight special awards in the competition.

Finishing first runner-up in the competition is the Adamson Pep Squad with their karaoke medley-based performance.

They had a score of 679.5, built on 76.5 points in tumbling, 85 points in stunts, 88 points in tosses, 84 points in pyramids and 349 dance while being deducted three points.

Adamson returned to the podium for the first time since their runner-up finish back in UAAP Season 84.

Coming in second runner-up is last season’s champions, Far Eastern University Cheering Squad, with their Frozen-themed act.

FEU, which also showcased beloved characters Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Sven, had a total score of 650, after garnering 82 points in tumbling, 80 points in stunts, 74 points in tosses, 78.5 points in pyramids and 352.5 points in dance, but had 17 points deducted due to penalties.

Barely missing the podium is the University of the East Pep Squad with a SexBomb-themed performance.

It was an explosive cheerdance showing performed in front of OG SexBomb dancer Rochelle Pangilinan, which featured clean finishes amidst challenging stunts.

The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe (634.5), UP Varsity Pep Squad (560), DLSU Animo Squad (525) and Ateneo Blue Eagles (490) finished in the lower half of the competition.

