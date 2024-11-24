Milka Romero declares commitment to help grow Philippine sports

“Our biggest advocacy is sports. We have grassroots programs where we want to support children in their journey na maging isang atleta. We have already created laws and projects such as the National Academy for Sports and tinutuloy din natin yung mga programs natin,” said Milka Romero, who co-owns Capital Solar Energy in the Premier Volleyball League.

MANILA, Philippines — Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao stressed the importance of sustaining the support to the national athletes and sports development in general especially after the country’s successful campaign in the Paris Olympics.

And the former senator is glad to see the charming and intelligent sports leader Milka Romero getting ready to continue the legacy of her father, Mikee, in sustaining the growth gained in the past that saw 1Pacman play a crucial role in inspiring, motivating and giving financial support to athletes and individuals in dire need of help.

Being an athlete herself — a former co-captain of Ateneo football team in the UAAP — Milka is the perfect choice to carry on the job that will be left by her father next year.

The No. 1 nominee of 1Pacman is excited and ready to give back whatever she has being a successful entrepreneur.

“Kailangan talaga nating tutukan ang laban para sa pag-unlad ng sports. Kitang-kita natin ngayon na ang magagaling nating mga atleta ang umaani ng karangalan para sa bayan,” said Milka, who visited the former senator in General Santos City.

Milka’s father, Mikee, was the godfather of amateur basketball in 2007 and also headed the cycling and shooting associations one after another, a testament to his passion and love to PH sports that saw him reward weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz P3 million for becoming the country’s first ever Olympic gold medalist during the Tokyo Games.

Silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and bronze winner Eumir Marcial also received substantial financial rewards from Romero.

Now, it’s Milka’s time to do the same, knowing full well how support could go a long way for the athletes as she vowed to put emphasis on further boosting the grassroots that aim to give children aspiring to be national athletes enough opportunity and support to develop and reach their true potential.

Alongside Romero in pushing for sports development as well as the fight against poverty and other issues are former boxer-turned-civic and political leader Bobby Pacquiao and youth leader and Sheila May “Shey” Sakaluran Mohammad.

“Sobrang excited po ako na ngayon, I’m in a position to help other athletes, our children, the youth to promote yung direction ng discipline and teamwork through sports. Ito po ay mga values na pwede gamitin hindi lang sa pag compete but also sa buhay, yung mga natutunan natin bilang isang atleta,” she added.

The elder Romero has authored many important bills, including the Eddie Garcia and Poverty Alleviation laws, and during the Covid pandemic, 1Pacman extended help to over 30,000 Filipinos by providing laptops, internet support, and educational scholarships.

Milka has already brought immense joy to hundreds of aspiring athletes and underprivileged in Cebu, Olongapo, Bulacan and other parts of the country by helping them in various ways, including staging volleyball clinic.