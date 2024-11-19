^

Sports

Resolution expected soon for POC electoral cases

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 1:34pm
Resolution expected soon for POC electoral cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee’s electoral commission vowed to resolve several protests filed by both the two parties running against each other before the body’s polls set October 29.

“We’re expected to have rulings on all these protests soon after we deliberate,” said Kalaw in Tuesday’s meeting with the two groups seeking POC posts in the forthcoming quadrennial polls.

“I am confident we can get unanimous agreement on the four cases, but I can’t guarantee when we will be issuing, but definitely it will be before the November 29 elections,” he added.

The cases Kalaw was referring to included the one filed by wrestling’s Alvin Aguilar against POC presidential aspirant Chito Loyzaga of baseball, which alleges that the latter did not meet the active membership requirement on their general assembly attendances.

Another one involved squash’s Robert Bachmann’s case against incumbent POC chief Abraham Tolentino regarding the latter’s alleged lack of transparency on financial reports.

Both Loyzaga and Tolentino are running against each other for the top POC position.

Also lined up for resolution were the qualification protests against the candidacies of kurash’s Rommel Miranda and gymnastics Myrna Lao, who are both running seats in the executive board.

The other members of the independent electoral body are Philippine Sports Commission board member Bong Coo and Fr. Nap Encarnacion.

“November 24 is the deadline for all summations of all respective parties to be filed so that we can take it all into account,” said Kalaw, who is on his second tour of duty with the same post. 

POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reyes keen on chasing NBA dream

Reyes keen on chasing NBA dream

1 day ago
Most young talented Filipino basketball players are bringing their act abroad somewhere in Asia or beyond for greener pa...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas unleashing twin tower

Gilas unleashing twin tower

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Seven-foot-three Kai Sotto has been cleared to see action for Gilas Pilipinas, making way for the twin tower combo with June...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals face Bolts in lone tune-up

Nationals face Bolts in lone tune-up

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas will play PBA Philippine Cup champion Meralco this morning at the Inspire Sports Academy gym, Calamba in its only tune-up...
Sports
fbtw
Chot says not about me

Chot says not about me

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Chot Reyes endured a lot of social media animosity when he took over the Gilas head coaching job from Tab Baldwin in 2022...
Sports
fbtw
The king who reigned: Casas' glorious, bittersweet journey

The king who reigned: Casas' glorious, bittersweet journey

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Cassius Casas will forever be remembered as a giant in Philippine golf.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Not here for retiring': Nadal insists focus on Davis Cup

'Not here for retiring': Nadal insists focus on Davis Cup

6 hours ago
Rafael Nadal hopes to save his emotions over his retirement until the end of the Davis Cup competition and says the focus...
Sports
fbtw
Olongapo runners draw boost, inspiration

Olongapo runners draw boost, inspiration

15 hours ago
Members of the Olongapo Junior Trackers team have gotten extra boost for their coming 2024 Batang Pinoy campaigns with support...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT seeks win No. 2 versus Galeries Tower

PLDT seeks win No. 2 versus Galeries Tower

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
PLDT shoots for a share of the lead with Akari as it clashes with Galeries Tower today in the PVL All-Filipino Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Tangerines make MPVA finale

Tangerines make MPVA finale

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Top seed Quezon found lowest-ranked Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation a tough nut to crack before hacking out a 25-22,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with