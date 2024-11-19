Resolution expected soon for POC electoral cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee’s electoral commission vowed to resolve several protests filed by both the two parties running against each other before the body’s polls set October 29.

“We’re expected to have rulings on all these protests soon after we deliberate,” said Kalaw in Tuesday’s meeting with the two groups seeking POC posts in the forthcoming quadrennial polls.

“I am confident we can get unanimous agreement on the four cases, but I can’t guarantee when we will be issuing, but definitely it will be before the November 29 elections,” he added.

The cases Kalaw was referring to included the one filed by wrestling’s Alvin Aguilar against POC presidential aspirant Chito Loyzaga of baseball, which alleges that the latter did not meet the active membership requirement on their general assembly attendances.

Another one involved squash’s Robert Bachmann’s case against incumbent POC chief Abraham Tolentino regarding the latter’s alleged lack of transparency on financial reports.

Both Loyzaga and Tolentino are running against each other for the top POC position.

Also lined up for resolution were the qualification protests against the candidacies of kurash’s Rommel Miranda and gymnastics Myrna Lao, who are both running seats in the executive board.

The other members of the independent electoral body are Philippine Sports Commission board member Bong Coo and Fr. Nap Encarnacion.

“November 24 is the deadline for all summations of all respective parties to be filed so that we can take it all into account,” said Kalaw, who is on his second tour of duty with the same post.