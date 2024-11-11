^

Sports

NCAA Player of the Week Escamis proves mettle for red-hot Mapua

Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 1:53pm
NCAA Player of the Week Escamis proves mettle for red-hot Mapua
Clint Escamis capped off the Cardinals’ flawless week by making the biggest shot of his collegiate career — a game-winning triple against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde Blazers for a 75-73 escape act on Sunday, November 10.
NCAA / GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis proved he is a force to be reckoned with after leading Mapua University to its seventh straight win and remain unblemished in the second round eliminations of the NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball tournament.

The 24-year-old ace capped off the Cardinals’ flawless week by making the biggest shot of his collegiate career — a game-winning triple against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde Blazers for a 75-73 escape act on Sunday, November 10. 

With his stellar performance and nerves of steel, Escamis earned the NCAA Player of the Week honors backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, and with Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors for the period of November 5-10.

Escamis resumed his splendid ways as he willed the Cardinals to erase the Blazers’ 20-point lead in the second quarter of their nerve-wracking showdown en route to his booming trey that sealed the game.

“I’m speechless right now… it just happened to me tapos ganon pa kalayo. Tumingin ako sa time sa taas, mga four seconds na lang and medyo malayo pa ang gap ng defender,” said Escamis, who finished with 26 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal against St. Benilde.

“Kaya naisipan ko nalang to make that shot, pina-practice ko naman din 'yun eh,” he added. 

The win was a fitting follow-up to their 71-57 triumph over University of Perpetual Help last Wednesday, underscoring their bid to eclipse last season’s runner-up finish by improving their win-loss record to 13-3 to tie with St. Benilde at the helm.

In that match, the 5-foot-11 guard notched 18 points, five assists, three steals and one rebound.

The former University of the East Warrior became the third Mapua cager to win the award for also the third straight week after Chris Hubilla and Lawrence Mangubat. He bested Lyceum of the Philippines University's Renz Villegas, Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Jimboy Estrada, and Emilio Aguinaldo College's Harvey Pagsanjan for the weekly recognition.

Coming from a rare NCAA feat of bagging MVP and Rookie of the Year in Season 99, Escamis is expected to pour it all out to achieve that championship trophy that slipped from their grasp.

Up next for Escamis and the Cardinals are the also-ran San Sebastian Stags (5-11) this Wednesday, November 13, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

vuukle comment

CARDINALS

CLINT ESCAMIS

MAPUA

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Blessings aplenty for Karl Eldrew Yulo.
Sports
fbtw
MVP cites first-time champions

MVP cites first-time champions

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes said a highlight of the Tropa’s celebration after clinching the PBA Governors’ Cup championship...
Sports
fbtw
Forest Hills Chairman&rsquo;s Cup up

Forest Hills Chairman’s Cup up

15 hours ago
After undertaking several rehabilitation efforts on the golf course and upgrading facilities at the clubhouse, Forest Hills...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers dispute SSL crown

Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers dispute SSL crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Back-to-back champion National U booked a finals return in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Eckroat captures US PGA World Wide Technology crown

Eckroat captures US PGA World Wide Technology crown

6 hours ago
Austin Eckroat fired a nine-under-par 63 in Sunday's final round to win the US PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gonzaga, Bandala cop MVP plums in Governor's Cup tennis tilt

Gonzaga, Bandala cop MVP plums in Governor's Cup tennis tilt

4 hours ago
Ayl Gonzaga and Pete Bandala showcased their burgeoning tennis talents as they dominated the Governor’s Cup National...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum leads Celtics over Bucks despite big night for Giannis

Tatum leads Celtics over Bucks despite big night for Giannis

6 hours ago
Jayson Tatum delivered 31 points and 12 rebounds to spark the reigning NBA champions Boston Celtics over Milwaukee, 113-107,...
Sports
fbtw
TNT&rsquo;s next goal: Twin kill

TNT’s next goal: Twin kill

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
By retaining the crown in PBA Season 49 Governors’ Cup, TNT has moved in position for a potential “twin kill”...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca flirts with Top-10 windup

Bianca flirts with Top-10 windup

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan narrowly missed a Top 10 finish in the Lotte Championship as her closing two-under 70 and 279 total was...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with