NCAA Player of the Week Escamis proves mettle for red-hot Mapua

Clint Escamis capped off the Cardinals’ flawless week by making the biggest shot of his collegiate career — a game-winning triple against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde Blazers for a 75-73 escape act on Sunday, November 10.

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis proved he is a force to be reckoned with after leading Mapua University to its seventh straight win and remain unblemished in the second round eliminations of the NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball tournament.

The 24-year-old ace capped off the Cardinals’ flawless week by making the biggest shot of his collegiate career — a game-winning triple against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde Blazers for a 75-73 escape act on Sunday, November 10.

With his stellar performance and nerves of steel, Escamis earned the NCAA Player of the Week honors backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, and with Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors for the period of November 5-10.

Escamis resumed his splendid ways as he willed the Cardinals to erase the Blazers’ 20-point lead in the second quarter of their nerve-wracking showdown en route to his booming trey that sealed the game.

“I’m speechless right now… it just happened to me tapos ganon pa kalayo. Tumingin ako sa time sa taas, mga four seconds na lang and medyo malayo pa ang gap ng defender,” said Escamis, who finished with 26 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal against St. Benilde.

“Kaya naisipan ko nalang to make that shot, pina-practice ko naman din 'yun eh,” he added.

The win was a fitting follow-up to their 71-57 triumph over University of Perpetual Help last Wednesday, underscoring their bid to eclipse last season’s runner-up finish by improving their win-loss record to 13-3 to tie with St. Benilde at the helm.

In that match, the 5-foot-11 guard notched 18 points, five assists, three steals and one rebound.

The former University of the East Warrior became the third Mapua cager to win the award for also the third straight week after Chris Hubilla and Lawrence Mangubat. He bested Lyceum of the Philippines University's Renz Villegas, Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Jimboy Estrada, and Emilio Aguinaldo College's Harvey Pagsanjan for the weekly recognition.

Coming from a rare NCAA feat of bagging MVP and Rookie of the Year in Season 99, Escamis is expected to pour it all out to achieve that championship trophy that slipped from their grasp.

Up next for Escamis and the Cardinals are the also-ran San Sebastian Stags (5-11) this Wednesday, November 13, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.