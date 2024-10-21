^

Sports

PGT winners on collision course in season finale

Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 12:48pm
PGT winners on collision course in season finale
Reymon Jaraula (left) and Zanieboy Gialon.
Pilipinas Golf

BACOLOD, Negros Occidental – The final leg of this year’s 10-leg Philippine Golf Tour kicks off Tuesday, October 22, at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club here, setting the stage for a furious battle as this year’s previous leg winners chase the elusive second title of the season.

Reymon Jaraula enters the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic brimming with confidence following his dramatic one-stroke victory in Binitin last week, where a crucial par-saving putt on the 72nd hole allowed him to edge veteran Angelo Que.

Now, the Bukidnon ace aims to become the only player to win twice this season, a feat that has proved elusive for his fellow champions.

That quest for a second win has been a persistent challenge for previous victors. Jhonnel Ababa, for example, secured a dramatic playoff victory in the season-opening Apo Classic but has struggled to claim another title since.

Similarly, Lloyd Go, fresh off a win at Palos Verdes, has yet to contend in a couple of PGT tournaments after honing his skills in Japan.

Other top contenders include Clyde Mondilla, whose commanding victory at Caliraya Springs had many expecting a follow-up win, and Que, the Philippine Masters winner, who came close to forcing a playoff against Jaraula last week before Jaraula’s decisive par save.

Young players like Sean Ramos and Keanu Jahns also face the challenge of proving that their first career wins were no work of a chance, while veteran players such as Tony Lascuna, who foiled Jahns in harsh conditions at Splendido Taal and Zanieboy Gialon, despite his dominance in Iloilo, seek redemption in this week’s championship presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp.

Jaraula, Lascuña and Que are set to tee off at 8:20 a.m. on the first hole, following closely behind the group of Mondilla, Ramos and Jahns. These two pairings promise to deliver some of the most thrilling and highly anticipated matchups as they kick off the action.

With experienced veterans and rising stars going head-to-head, fans can expect intense competition and a showcase of high-level golf right from the start. Both groups feature players known for their resilience and competitive spirit, setting the stage for a captivating opening to the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ira Alido returns to the same venue where he pulled off a stunning comeback last year, overcoming a five-stroke deficit to edge out Lascuña and Rupert Zaragosa with a clutch birdie putt on the 72nd hole.

However, since then, Alido has encountered both internal and external challenges, particularly in his pursuit of a second victory. While he has contended in multiple PGT events and sharpened his skills on the Asian Development and Asian Tours, another win has remained just out of reach. 

Still, Alido remains determined, working on all aspects of his game and staying hungry for success.

With eight of this year’s nine champions in the field, plus the defending titlist, the former Marapara layout promises a thrilling four-day test of shotmaking, power, strategy and nerves in what promises to be a dramatic finish to a season filled with twists and surprises.å≈

vuukle comment

GOLF

REYMON JARAULA

ZANIEBOY GIALON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Don&rsquo;t leave tennis,&rsquo; Djokovic tells Nadal

‘Don’t leave tennis,’ Djokovic tells Nadal

14 hours ago
Novak Djokovic implored long-time adversary Rafael Nadal to put off his planned retirement after defeating the Spaniard Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Jaraula eyes 2nd straight PGT title in Marapara

Jaraula eyes 2nd straight PGT title in Marapara

14 hours ago
After clinching a thrilling one-stroke victory at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge, Reymond Jaraula is raring to get going,...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses ground Eagles; Lady Warriors triumph

Tigresses ground Eagles; Lady Warriors triumph

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Santo Tomas extended its unbeaten campaign in the second round of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season...
Sports
fbtw
Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion La Salle punched the first ticket to the Final Four with a 70-45 mastery of Adamson as Ateneo spoiled Santo...
Sports
fbtw
Concio bags Asian blitz bronze

Concio bags Asian blitz bronze

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Filipino International Master Michael Concio, Jr. salvaged some measure of pride for the country as he snared the blitz bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dodgers beat Mets, meet Yankees in World Series showdown

Dodgers beat Mets, meet Yankees in World Series showdown

1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series for the fourth time in eight years by beating the New York Mets, 10-5,...
Sports
fbtw
Aby Marano opens up about the time she turned to Mobile Legends

Aby Marano opens up about the time she turned to Mobile Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Philippine volleyball veteran Abigail "Aby" Maraño made an appearance at the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL)...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: Winning at home

PGA Tour Player Blog: Winning at home

By Collin Morikawa | 2 hours ago
The 27-year-old, who is ranked fourth in the world, will return to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Narita, Japan from...
Sports
fbtw
Magramo outpoints Flores to wrest OPBF crown

Magramo outpoints Flores to wrest OPBF crown

3 hours ago
One-time world title challenger Giemel Magramo beat Judy Flores on a 12-round split decision to capture the vacant Orient-Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with