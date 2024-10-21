Mapua's Hubilla claims NCAA weekly player honors

MANILA, Philippines — As Mapua University continues to seek redemption this NCAA Season 100 from last year's finals heartbreak, do-it-all rookie Chris Hubilla provides a glimmer of hope for the hungry and revenge-seeking Cardinals.

The native from Sorsogon had performances that were nothing short of hustle, heart and skill, as he played his role to the best of his abilities in all of Mapúa’s successes behind averages of 17.33 points, 7.33 rebounds, 4.33 assists, 1 steal and 0.33 blocks.



The Cardinals have won three straight games and for his contributions, Hubilla has earned the nod of the Collegiate Press Corps for the NCAA Player of the Week award backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, with Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors for the period of October 15-20.



The 6-foot-4 forward played a key role in helping the Cardinals win against a gritty Emilio Aguinaldo College on Tuesday as he chipped in 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals to give them an 82-79 win over the Generals in a tightly contested affair.



Three days after, Hubilla shone yet again as he led Mapua to an 86-78 victory over Letran on Friday with a near triple-double outing of 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, plus a steal and a block.



Finally, he capped off his phenomenal week with a 17-point, nine-rebound and two-assist effort to edge out defending champion San Beda, 58-55, on Sunday.



“Ginagawa lang namin 'yung best namin. Sabi ng coaches namin, maniwala lang kami sa bawat isa, maniwala kami na mananalo kami,” Hubilla said.



“Trinabaho talaga namin ‘to eh. Lahat talaga nag-contribute lang talaga, nag-tiwala [ang] bawat isa sa amin.”



Mapua currently boasts a 10-3 win-loss record, good for solo second in the standings amidst a competitive Final Four race.



Hubilla bested the likes of Benilde’s Allen Liwag, San Beda’s Yukien Andrada, Arellano’s Lorenz Capulong and EAC’s King Gurtiza for the weekly award voted upon and deliberated by the scribes covering the collegiate beat.