^

Sports

Mapua's Hubilla claims NCAA weekly player honors

Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 12:31pm
Mapua's Hubilla claims NCAA weekly player honors
Chris Hubilla played a key role in helping the Cardinals win against a gritty Emilio Aguinaldo College on Tuesday as he chipped in 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals to give them an 82-79 win over the Generals in a tightly contested affair.
NCAA / GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — As Mapua University continues to seek redemption this NCAA Season 100 from last year's finals heartbreak, do-it-all rookie Chris Hubilla provides a glimmer of hope for the hungry and revenge-seeking Cardinals.

The native from Sorsogon had performances that were nothing short of hustle, heart and skill, as he played his role to the best of his abilities in all of Mapúa’s successes behind averages of 17.33 points, 7.33 rebounds, 4.33 assists, 1 steal and 0.33 blocks.

The Cardinals have won three straight games and for his contributions, Hubilla has earned the nod of the Collegiate Press Corps for the NCAA Player of the Week award backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, with Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors for the period of October 15-20.

The 6-foot-4 forward played a key role in helping the Cardinals win against a gritty Emilio Aguinaldo College on Tuesday as he chipped in 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals to give them an 82-79 win over the Generals in a tightly contested affair.

Three days after, Hubilla shone yet again as he led Mapua to an 86-78 victory over Letran on Friday with a near triple-double outing of 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, plus a steal and a block.

Finally, he capped off his phenomenal week with a 17-point, nine-rebound and two-assist effort to edge out defending champion San Beda, 58-55, on Sunday.

“Ginagawa lang namin 'yung best namin. Sabi ng coaches namin, maniwala lang kami sa bawat isa, maniwala kami na mananalo kami,” Hubilla said.

“Trinabaho talaga namin ‘to eh. Lahat talaga nag-contribute lang talaga, nag-tiwala [ang] bawat isa sa amin.”

Mapua currently boasts a 10-3 win-loss record, good for solo second in the standings amidst a competitive Final Four race.

Hubilla bested the likes of Benilde’s Allen Liwag, San Beda’s Yukien Andrada, Arellano’s Lorenz Capulong and EAC’s King Gurtiza for the weekly award voted upon and deliberated by the scribes covering the collegiate beat.

vuukle comment

MAPUA

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Don&rsquo;t leave tennis,&rsquo; Djokovic tells Nadal

‘Don’t leave tennis,’ Djokovic tells Nadal

14 hours ago
Novak Djokovic implored long-time adversary Rafael Nadal to put off his planned retirement after defeating the Spaniard Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Jaraula eyes 2nd straight PGT title in Marapara

Jaraula eyes 2nd straight PGT title in Marapara

14 hours ago
After clinching a thrilling one-stroke victory at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge, Reymond Jaraula is raring to get going,...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses ground Eagles; Lady Warriors triumph

Tigresses ground Eagles; Lady Warriors triumph

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Santo Tomas extended its unbeaten campaign in the second round of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season...
Sports
fbtw
Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion La Salle punched the first ticket to the Final Four with a 70-45 mastery of Adamson as Ateneo spoiled Santo...
Sports
fbtw
Concio bags Asian blitz bronze

Concio bags Asian blitz bronze

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Filipino International Master Michael Concio, Jr. salvaged some measure of pride for the country as he snared the blitz bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dodgers beat Mets, meet Yankees in World Series showdown

Dodgers beat Mets, meet Yankees in World Series showdown

1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series for the fourth time in eight years by beating the New York Mets, 10-5,...
Sports
fbtw
Aby Marano opens up about the time she turned to Mobile Legends

Aby Marano opens up about the time she turned to Mobile Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Philippine volleyball veteran Abigail "Aby" Maraño made an appearance at the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL)...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: Winning at home

PGA Tour Player Blog: Winning at home

By Collin Morikawa | 2 hours ago
The 27-year-old, who is ranked fourth in the world, will return to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Narita, Japan from...
Sports
fbtw
Liberty rally to top Lynx in OT for WNBA title

Liberty rally to top Lynx in OT for WNBA title

2 hours ago
The New York Liberty erased an early 12-point deficit and beat the Minnesota Lynx, 67-62, in another overtime thriller on...
Sports
fbtw
Magramo outpoints Flores to wrest OPBF crown

Magramo outpoints Flores to wrest OPBF crown

3 hours ago
One-time world title challenger Giemel Magramo beat Judy Flores on a 12-round split decision to capture the vacant Orient-Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with