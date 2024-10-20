^

Blazers smash Bombers to solidify grip on lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 3:05pm
Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. - Letran vs SSC-R

2:30 p.m. - UPHSD vs Arellano

 

MANILA, Philippines -- College of St. Benilde used a tornado-like third quarter onslaught to smash Jose Rizal University into submission and hammer out an 80-65 win Sunday that kept it untouchable at the NCAA Season 100 helm at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Up by just a single digit at the break, the Blazers detonated a 24-4 bomb early in the third quarter to put the Bombers away, nail the former’s 10th win in 12 outings and fortified its hold of the solo lead.

Ian Torres dished out his best scoring game in CSB uniform, firing 16 points off the bench while Allen Liwag did his work inside where he pounded in 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“Pinapabayaan lang nila ako maglaro,” said Liwag, referring to the coaching staff headed by Charles Tiu giving him freedom to learn by experience.

Slowly, CSB has started to shape up as a title favorite it initially envisioned itself to be.

If the Blazers continue to play impressively, it will put itself in a position to achieve what it failed to accomplish in more than two decades — snare their first seniors crown since going all the way in 2000.

Liwag though stressed they’re not rushing it.

“One game at a time lang, marami pa dapat trabahuhin,” he said.

The Bombers were actually in striking distance for most part and even trailed by just seven points, 42-35, early in the second period.

But then, the Blazers tightened the defensive screws and unleashed a series of mighty runs connecting the last two quarters that would give them their biggest edge of the match, 73-40. They never looked back from there.

JRU stumbled to 3-9.

 

The scores

St. Benilde 80 – Torres 16, Liwag 12, Sanchez 10, Ancheta 9, Eusebio 9, Oli 6, Cajucom 5, Cometa 4, Ondoa 4, Serrano 2, Turco 2, Morales 1, Sangco 0, Jarque 0, Galas 0.

JRU 65 – Guiab 17, Argente 14, Raymundo 13, Pangilinan 8, De Leon 4, Bernardo 4, Mosqueda 3, Lozan 2, Samontanes 0, Panapanaan 0, Sarmiento 0, Ferrer 0.

Quarterscores: 21-16; 42-33; 68-40; 80-65.

BENILDE BLAZERS

JRU HEAVY BOMBERS

NCAA
