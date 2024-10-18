CEU rules UCAL-PGFLEX Season 7 street dancing

Members and officials of CEU celebrate after winning the first street dance competition in the UCAL-PGFlex Season 7.

MANILA, Philippines — Centro Escolar University produced another first in the history of Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PGFlex Season 7 by winning the inaugural street dancing competition — the league’s version of cheerdance — before a huge and happy crowd on Thursday, October 17, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Scorpions put on a powerful performance, what with the synchronization fluidity of transition between movements, quality of footwork, creativity, and dance style, to tally 270.5 points — just enough to beat Lyceum of the Philippine-Batangas by three points.

“We prepared for one month for this winning routine po. Grabe, all we can say is that we really are God’s powerful champion,” said CEU coach Vincent Manarangh. “Worth it.”

CEU’s win highlighted the simple but meaningful opening ceremony of the fastest growing collegiate league — thanks immensely to host Diliman College which exerted great effort for the traditional “palabas” that had everybody, including newcomers Immaculada Concepcion College-Caloocan and WCC Aeronautics and Technological College, in awe.

Finishing third in the competition that has the support of Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Smarts Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital and Gerry’s Grill was Olivarez College.

CEU also won the first basketball title of the league which has now 10 school-members.

UCAL chairman Horacio Lim said the men’s and women’s volleyball competitions are scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 19 , at the University of Batangas Gymnasium with Philippine Christian University and UB looking to defend their men’s and women’s titles, respectively.

The basketball event kicks off in the second part of the academic calendar in January with the Scorpions gunning for three-peat before the 3x3 tournament where PCU-D is the defending champion also opens shop in April.