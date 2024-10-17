^

Sports

Nueva Ecija, Pampanga arrange MPBL semis clash

Philstar.com
October 17, 2024 | 2:00pm
Nueva Ecija, Pampanga arrange MPBL semis clash
John Wilson in action for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards quashed Pasay's final assault to prevail, 75-72, in Game 2 of their quarterfinal series on Wednesday and forge a semifinal tussle with Pampanga in the North Division of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

JC Cullar knocked in the insurance free throws with 5.6 seconds left, 75-70, as the Rice Vanguards repeated their 82-72 conquest of the Voyagers in Game 1 of the best-of-three series and stayed on track of regaining the MPBL crown they won in 2022.

Earlier, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns squeaked past the Abra Weavers, 66-65, and swept their series.

Will McAloney completed a 3-point play and added a free throw to give Nueva Ecija the game's biggest lead, 67-56, with 3:49 left.

Pasay clawed to within 67-71 through a triple by Jasper Salenga and four charities each by Warren Bonifacio and Laurenz Victoria.

The Voyagers could have moved even closer, but the Rice Vanguards' Robby Celiz blocked Salenga's layup with 15.8 seconds to go.

Nueva Ecija drew 13 points and 12 rebounds from McAloney, who was edged out for the Daily Fantasy best player honors by John Wilson with 14 points, including eight in the third quarter, and four rebounds.

JB Bahio contributed 13 points and eight rebounds; while Celiz wound up with eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Nueva Ecija Coach Don Dulay.

The Rice Vanguards were unable to break away as they managed to convert only 3-of-24 triple tries, falling short of the Voyagers' 7-of-27 attempts from afar.

Dulay said he would give the Rice Vanguards a two-day break before resuming practice in preparation for their semifinal playoffs with the Giant Lanterns.

Kurt Reyson turned from probable goat to hero as Pampanga survived Abra's challenge and kept its bid to defend its MPBL national title.

The former Letran star flubbed his two free throws but got the offensive rebound for the deciding short jumper with 10.2 seconds left.

Pampanga handily won Game 1, 79-64, at its home court in San Fernando, only to encounter stubborn resistance from the Weavers.

Abra even had the chance to reverse the outcome, but Andres Desiderio missed a corner jumper at the buzzer.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar again shone for the Giant Lanterns with 14 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and three blocks to clinch the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors over Archie Concepcion, who notched 16 points, including three triples, and four rebounds.

Baltazar's imposing presence underneath made the Weavers momentarily forget about the charity shooter — Reyson — added the 1,000-rebound mark to his 1,000-point plateau achieved much earlier.

Homegrown MJ Garcia also delivered for Pampanga coach Gov. Dennis Pineda with 12 points and six assists.

Trailing, 60-64, Abra seized control following a triple by Sherwin Concepcion and a jumper by Ryan Batino with 22.5 seconds left.

Abra got 16 points plus nine rebounds from Batino; 13 points plus eight rebounds from Desiderio; and 10 points plus six rebounds from Arvie Bringas.

Pineda said he expected the stiff resistance from Abra, adding that the road could only get rougher as the playoffs continue.

The MPBL South Division playoffs continue on Thursday at the Alonte Sports Arena, with Batangas battling Davao at 6 p.m., and South Cotabato tackling host Binan at 8 p.m. 

Batangas and South Cotabato lead their respective series, 1-0.

