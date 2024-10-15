MPBL: Zamboanga forces Game 3; Quezon makes semis

MANILA, Philippines — Zamboanga Master Sardines rode the hot hands of Pedrito Galanza Jr. to rout Paranaque, 94-66, on Monday, forcing a deciding Game 3 in their South Division quarterfinal series in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Mayor Vitaliano D. Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

Galanza canned three straight triples in a 13-1 blitz that pushed Zamboanga away, 81-61, with 6 minutes and 4 seconds to go.

There was no stopping Zamboanga from there as Renzo Subido and Chito Jaime also struck and Jayvee Marcelino knocked in another triple to seal the outcome, 91-68, going to the last two minutes.

Zamboanga avenged its 79-83 loss to Paranaque in Game 1 of their series and will have the homecourt advantage again in Game 3 on Monday, October 21.

Galanza tallied 20 points, including five triples, in a 12-minute, 19-second stint and was chosen the Daily Fantasy Best Player over Jaycee Marcelino, who posted 18 points, three rebounds and three steals, and Subido, who contributed 16 points and four assists.

Spitfire Rey Joey Barcuma also delivered for Zamboanga Coach Louie Alas with eight points, six assists and five rebounds.

Paranaque, which trailed by only a point (41-42) at halftime, got 14 points, four rebounds and four assists from JP Sarao and 11 each from JR Olegario and Keith Pido.

Earlier, the Quezon Huskers waxed hot in the second half to batter the Negros Muscovados, 94-66, and advance to the South Division semifinals.

Living up to their top seeding in the division, the Huskers led by as far as 90-55 late in the fourth quarter to duplicate their easy 73-60 victory in Game One and cut short the best-of-three quarterfinal series.

The Huskers will next meet the series winner between Paranaque and Zamboanga.

Held to a 27-27 count midway through the second quarter, Quezon took the break at 44-31.

RJ Minerva and Robin Rono presided over Quezon's onslaught in the second half, where Negros' guns fell silent.

The 6-foot-5 Minerva tallied 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 20-minute, 26-second stint, while Rono posted 15 points and six rebounds in just 15 minutes and 14 seconds to clinch the Faily Fantasy Best Player honors.

Al Francis Tamsi contributed 15 points and five rebounds; while Mon Abundo added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for Quezon Coach Eric Gonzales.

Negros, the No. 8 South qualifier, got 20 points, eight assists and three rebounds from Felipe Chavez and 11 points from John Rey Villanueva.

The gang-rebounding Huskers ruled the boards, 48-32, and translated that advantage to a 36-18 edge in points inside the paint.

The MPBL continues on Wednesday, with the North Division quarterfinal playoffs pitting Pampanga against Abra at 6 p.m. and Pasay against Nueva Ecija at 8 p.m. at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.