^

Sports

MPBL: Zamboanga forces Game 3; Quezon makes semis

Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 3:27pm
MPBL: Zamboanga forces Game 3; Quezon makes semis
Pedrito Galanza strikes for Zamboanga Master Sardines.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Zamboanga Master Sardines rode the hot hands of Pedrito Galanza Jr. to rout Paranaque, 94-66, on Monday, forcing a deciding Game 3 in their South Division quarterfinal series in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Mayor Vitaliano D. Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

Galanza canned three straight triples in a 13-1 blitz that pushed Zamboanga away, 81-61, with 6 minutes and 4 seconds to go.

There was no stopping Zamboanga from there as Renzo Subido and Chito Jaime also struck and Jayvee Marcelino knocked in another triple to seal the outcome, 91-68, going to the last two minutes.

Zamboanga avenged its 79-83 loss to Paranaque in Game 1 of their series and will have the homecourt advantage again in Game 3 on Monday, October 21.

Galanza tallied 20 points, including five triples, in a 12-minute, 19-second stint and was chosen the Daily Fantasy Best Player over Jaycee Marcelino, who posted 18 points, three rebounds and three steals, and Subido, who contributed 16 points and four assists.

Spitfire Rey Joey Barcuma also delivered for Zamboanga Coach Louie Alas with eight points, six assists and five rebounds.

Paranaque, which trailed by only a point (41-42) at halftime, got 14 points, four rebounds and four assists from JP Sarao and 11 each from JR Olegario and Keith Pido.

Earlier, the Quezon Huskers waxed hot in the second half to batter the Negros Muscovados, 94-66, and advance to the South Division semifinals.

Living up to their top seeding in the division, the Huskers led by as far as 90-55 late in the fourth quarter to duplicate their easy 73-60 victory in Game One and cut short the best-of-three quarterfinal series.

The Huskers will next meet the series winner between Paranaque and Zamboanga.

Held to a 27-27 count midway through the second quarter, Quezon took the break at 44-31.

RJ Minerva and Robin Rono presided over Quezon's onslaught in the second half, where Negros' guns fell silent.

The 6-foot-5 Minerva tallied 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 20-minute, 26-second stint, while Rono posted 15 points and six rebounds in just 15 minutes and 14 seconds to clinch the Faily Fantasy Best Player honors.

Al Francis Tamsi contributed 15 points and five rebounds; while Mon Abundo added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for Quezon Coach Eric Gonzales.

Negros, the No. 8 South qualifier, got 20  points, eight assists and three rebounds from Felipe Chavez and 11 points from John Rey Villanueva.

The gang-rebounding Huskers ruled the boards, 48-32, and translated that advantage to a 36-18 edge in points inside the paint.

The MPBL continues on Wednesday, with the North Division quarterfinal playoffs pitting Pampanga against Abra at 6 p.m. and Pasay against Nueva Ecija at 8 p.m. at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino fighters rake in gold medals in Jiu-jitsu International Federation world tilt

Filipino fighters rake in gold medals in Jiu-jitsu International Federation world tilt

1 day ago
Sixteen Filipino jiu-jitsu practitioners copped gold medals in the recent Sports Jiu-jitsu International Federation World...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Legends still fan faves

PBA Legends still fan faves

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
They’ve been long retired from playing in the PBA but 10 Legends re-emerged to suit up in an exhibition game that was...
Sports
fbtw
JB saves Kings in Dasma tiff

JB saves Kings in Dasma tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Justin Brownlee time and again came through with clutch plays as Barangay Ginebra repulsed San Miguel Beer, 99-94, to take...
Sports
fbtw
Flores cracks Olivares netfest semis

Flores cracks Olivares netfest semis

1 day ago
Unseeded Jairo Flores cracked the boys’ 14-under semifinals of the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon looking to conquer Binitin

Gialon looking to conquer Binitin

1 day ago
Zanieboy Gialon, fueled by a dominant performance at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, sets his sights on becoming the first...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UE coach upbeat despite end of sizzling Red Warriors run

UE coach upbeat despite end of sizzling Red Warriors run

5 hours ago
University of the East Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago urged the team to keep their heads up despite a 77-68 loss against...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe 'rape' report 'not good' for France team, says coach

Mbappe 'rape' report 'not good' for France team, says coach

6 hours ago
France coach Didier Deschamps said Monday (Tuesday Manila time) that a report claiming captain Kylian Mbappe was being investigated...
Sports
fbtw
Casimero scores TKO

Casimero scores TKO

By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
John Riel Casimero, a former three-division world champion, made up for missing the super-bantamweight limit of 122 pounds...
Sports
fbtw
Fuller brings life to ROS chances

Fuller brings life to ROS chances

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
The PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals isn’t just about Justin Brownlee (Ginebra), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (TNT) and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with