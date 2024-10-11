^

Amores suspended without pay for next PBA conference amid shooting incident

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 11, 2024 | 6:49pm
Northport Batang Pier Guard John Amores
MANILA, Philippines -- NorthPort Batang Pier guard John Amores will be suspended for the entire PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup without pay, the PBA announced Friday.

Amores surrendered and later posted bail after being involved in a shooting incident in Laguna.

According to the decision, read by PBA legal counsel Atty. Ogie Narvasa at a press conference during halftime of the TNT-Rain or Shine Game 2 on Friday evening, Amores’ actions last month were “not consistent with the standard of behavior and image that the PBA wishes to project to its fans.”

“In cooperation with the management of NorthPort, the commissioner has decided that John Amores will be suspended for all his games in the next conference of the PBA’s 49th season without pay for conduct detrimental to the league,” the decision said.

“Furthermore, in order for Amores to be allowed to play in the PBA again, he must, without delay, submit to counseling to address his anger and violent tendencies and clearance to play must be obtained from his counselors,” it added.

The rules of suspension of players in the PBA will be followed, Narvasa said.

However, Amores will be allowed to practice with his team in the meantime, and join team activities during his suspension.

“Isolating himself from his normal environment will not be helpful and healthy for his rehabilitation. He must learn to deal with his issues under as normal circumstances as possible,” the decision stressed.

“It is under normal settings, including the challenges and stress they create, where he can fully exercise tolerance and restraint. In any case, he will be subjected to stiffer penalties and restrictions should his violent tendencies erupt during team activities,” it added.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, during the press conference, said that it was like punishing a misbehaving child.

“Parang anak natin itong mga players natin. So pag may anak tayo, pinaparusahan natin, pero hindi natin pinapabayaan,” Marcial emphasized.

“One conference suspension siya. For the next conference. From here hanggang doon. Pero katulad ng sinabi ni attorney, pwede sa practices, pwede sa activities ng teams, pero hindi siya pwede sa game venue natin.”

Narvasa added that the PBA is hoping that this will be a “turning point for them.”

“These are our players. Alaga natin ito. Hindi natin puwedeng pabayaan. Ang inaasahan lang natin, ayusin nila ang buhay nila dahil we’re giving them all the opportunities to better themselves, to be better players and better citizens,” he said.

Amores, late last month, was put in hot water after being caught on camera shooting at another individual, identified as Lee Cacalda, after a dispute in a basketball game. 

Cacalda did not sustain injuries in the shooting. 

This is not the first time Amores was in trouble for violence. In 2022, he was indefinitely banned by the NCAA after going on a punching spree in a game between his JRU Heavy Bombers and the Benilde Blazers. 

