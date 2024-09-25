MPBL: Nonoy shines at Iloilo ousts Valenzuela

MANILA, Philippines – Mark Nonoy got the key as also-ran Iloilo shut the playoff door on Valenzuela, 72-69, on Tuesday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the WES Arena in Valenzuela City.

The high-flying homegrown sprinter pumped in 10 points in the last 4:24, outscoring the entire Classics, and pushing the United Royals to their 10th win against 17 losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Valenzuela fell to 13-14 and tumbled out of the chase for the eighth and last playoff slot in the North Division, leaving Rizal Xentromall and Quezon City TODA Akyson, both 14-13, as contenders.

Nonoy, former star of the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers before moving over to the La Salle Green Archers, posted 14 points in an 18-minute, 26-second stint to clinch the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors over Clint Doliguez, who chalked 15 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Ry Aijer De La Rosa with 12 points and three rebounds.

After yielding control to Iloilo, 64-68, following an eight-point cluster by Nonoy, Valenzuela regained the lead on a triple by Dennis Santos and a lay-up by Darell Manliguez with 1:27 left.

Leo de Vera, however, followed up a Nonoy miss and Nonoy made two free throws later for the final count as Valenzuela's Gianne Paulo Rivera bungled two charities and Carl Bryan Lacap muffed a triple attempt with 7.7 seconds left.

The top seven North qualifiers are San Juan (26-1), Pampanga (26-2), Nueva Ecija (24-3), Manila (18-8), Caloocan (17-9), Pasay (17-10) and Abra (17-10), following a 129-68 dumping of also-ran Bicolandia in the opener.

Roi Sumang paced Abra with 21 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three rebounds, followed by John Lloyd Clemente with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists, Will Keane Lee with 12 points, Jeepy Faundo with 11 points plus 11 rebounds, and Wendelino Comboy III with 10 points.

Bicolandia, which dropped to 3-24, got 23 points and five rebounds from Shaquille Alanes.

In a clash between also-ran teams, Pangasinan trounced Sarangani, 88-70, and climbed to 12-15.

Pangasinan was powered by Jefferson Comia with 12 points and Ralph Robin and Nathaniel Cosejo with 10 points each.

Sarangani skidded to 5-21 despite the 16-point, seven-rebound effort of Lance Christian Sanga, the 12 points of Adven Jess Diputado, and the 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists of Charles Callano.

The MPBL resumes on Friday at the Caloocan Sports Complex with games pitting Bacolod against Imus at 4 p.m., Pasay against Nueva Ecija at 6 p.m., and San Juan against Caloocan at 8 p.m.