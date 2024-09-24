^

Sports

Pinays Group B champs in Chess Olympiad

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Pinays Group B champs in Chess Olympiad
Members of the Philippine women’s team celebrate their Chess Olympiad feat.
STAR / File

BUDAPEST – At 49th place and grasping at straws with two rounds to go, the Philippines prayed for the stars to align. They did.

Willing their way out of oblivion, the Filipinas bravely took out their last two foes including the Brazilians in a 4-0 victory in the 11th and final round Sunday, and with everything falling into place, achieved so many milestones in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad that concluded at the BOK Sports Hall here.

Shania Mendoza, Janelle Mae Frayna, Jodilyn Fronda and Ruelle Canino prevailed across all four boards as the Filipnas gained a share of 22nd with 14 others with 14 match points apiece and eventually 24th overall after the tiebreaks.

It proved enough for the team, seeded 47th entering the 11-round tournament, to snare the gold medal in Group B – among the 35th to the 70th ranked countries based on rating in this 181-nation field – ahead of Montenegro and Latvia.

The gold was a first for the Philippines, which also had Bernadette Galas at last board, since the team of Sheerie Joy Lomibao, Catherine Pereña, Sherily Cua and Beverly Mendoza took the gold in Group C in the 2006 Turin edition.

It was also the best finish since the brave troika of Girme Fontanilla, Mila Emperado and Ma. Cristina Santos Fidaer performed magnificently at 22nd place in 1988 in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Interestingly, all five members earned rating points with Canino, the 16-year-old pint-sized spectacle from Cagayan de Oro and FEU, gaining the most with 102 whopping points after scoring six out of eight points right on her debut. She will rise from 2004 to 2260.

“It will be a legacy in Philippine chess that will be remembered for a long time,” said national women’s team coach Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales, who thanked the Philippine Sports Commission, NCFP chief Butch Pichay, delegation head Atty. Ruel Canobas, women’s manager Atty. Nikki de Vega and Far Eastern U chair Aurelio Montinola III for their support.

The jubilation somehow drowned the sorrows of the country’s stinging 59th-place ending in the men’s open section where it scored 12 points.

The men’s team, out to replicate, if not eclipse the country’s record seventh-place effort in 1988, stumbled after jumping to a share of 15th place with two rounds remaining.

They lost their last two assignments including a painful 3-1 defeat to host Hungary B in the last round.

India harvested the open and women’s gold medals as well as the Gaprindashvili Cup, awarded to the country with the highest total score for the men’s and women’s teams combined.

vuukle comment

CHESS OLYMPIAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines saw its hope for a best finish nipped in the bid after falling to Georgia, 2.5-1.5, in the 10th and penultimate...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas scoop up gold in Chess Olympiad group

Filipinas scoop up gold in Chess Olympiad group

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Shania Mendoza, Janelle Mae Frayna, Jodilyn Fronda and Ruelle Canino all prevailed across all four boards to power the Filipnas...
Sports
fbtw
Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Filipino Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra caught another big fish in super GM A.R. Saleh Salem to power the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons rip Tams; Warriors shock Archers

Maroons rip Tams; Warriors shock Archers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Host University of the Philippines breezed past winless Far Eastern U, 69-58, to stay unblemished in the UAAP Season 87 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals eye extended streak, share of lead

Cardinals eye extended streak, share of lead

8 hours ago
Resurgent Mapua shoots for a share of the lead with College of St. Benilde as it clashes with Lyceum of the Philippines University...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Top jungolfers clash in ICTSI match play

Top jungolfers clash in ICTSI match play

1 hour ago
After a nationwide campaign under grueling conditions, 63 of the country’s top young golfers battle it out in the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Fiberxers roar, soar

Fiberxers roar, soar

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Converge is returning to the quarterfinals riding the momentum of a four-game win streak.
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Active rest&rsquo; for Suarez

‘Active rest’ for Suarez

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
There’s no stopping Charly Suarez’ bandwagon as the newly-crowned WBO International superfeatherweight champion...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen says 'silly' swearing row could hasten F1 exit

Verstappen says 'silly' swearing row could hasten F1 exit

11 hours ago
World champion Max Verstappen on Sunday described his punishment for swearing as "silly" and threatened the row could hasten...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with