Red Warriors survive Archers in stunner

John Abate (right) finished with 20 points on an impressive 6-of-7 shooting from the field.

MANILA, Philippines – University of the East fended off a last-minute comeback attempt by De La Salle University as reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao missed two clutch free throws, resulting in a 75-71 victory that dealt the defending champion its first loss in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

The trio of JC Macalalag, Mike Phillips and Kevin Quiambao erased a 59-71 deficit with 2:59 remaining, launching a 12-2 run to pull within two points at 71-73 with 28.4 seconds left.

The Red Warriors were then trapped in the ensuing play as Earl Abadam forced a jump ball with Gjerard Wilson with 17.3 seconds remaining. The possession arrow pointed in favor of the Green Archers.

With UE in the penalty, Ethan Galang questionably intentionally fouled Quiambao, putting him on the line with 15.8 seconds left.

Quiambao was confident in his shot, urging the crowd to cheer for him as he aimed to tie the game with his free throws. But he missed both freebies, and John Abate sealed the game for the Red Warriors with two free throws on the other end with 4.4 seconds remaining, putting the game out of reach.

“I will give credit sa boys ko because during our practice, I saw the intensity already and I just told them we just need to have a good start and as much as possible we keep the game close, and the boys responded very well,” said UE head coach Jack Santiago.

This victory by the Red Warriors on the men’s side completed a fantastic day for the school, as earlier, the Lady Warriors ended its 40-game skid at the expense of the Lady Archers with a 65-47 win.

UE, coming off a come-from-behind victory against Far Eastern University, improved to 2-2, sharing the fourth spot with Adamson University.

“Going back sa previous games namin against UST at UP, we came up very flat sa first quarter and sabi ko sa team we cannot afford to have a flat start with La Salle. I’m so happy with the boys kasi talagang gusto nila manalo,” said Santiago, as his team raced to a 28-11 lead after the first quarter.

Abate finished with 20 points on an impressive 6-of-7 shooting from the field, while Wello Lingolingo shone on a Sunday night with six made three-pointers for 18 points.

Wilson added 10 points, while Galang contributed seven points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a block.

UE aims for three straight wins on Saturday against National University at the same Pasay venue.

La Salle slipped to 3-1, tied with the University of Santo Tomas for second place.

Quiambao paced the Green Archers off the bench with 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists but struggled to find his mark, going 6-of-17 from the field and making just one of his eight three-point attempts.

Phillips contributed 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and two blocks, while Vhoris Marasigan added 10 points.

La Salle will look to rebound on Wednesday against the winless Far Eastern University at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The scores:

UE 75 – Abate 20, Lingolingo 18, Wilson 10, Galang 7, Maga 7, Mmomowei 5, Cruz-Dumont 5, Fikes 3, Jimenez 0, Mulingtapang 0, Malaga III 0.

DLSU 71 – Quiambao 17, Phillips 16, Marasigan 10, Agunanne 8, Gollena 6, Macalalag 5, Gonzales 3, Davis 2, Dungo 2, Abadam 2, Ramiro 0.

Quarterscores: 28-11, 42-38, 56-50, 75-71.