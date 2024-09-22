^

Sports

Ancajas defeats Thai foe by DQ

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 22, 2024 | 8:44pm
Ancajas defeats Thai foe by DQ
Jerwin Ancajas (left)
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Filipino world champion Jerwin Ancajas had a victorious homecoming fight after winning via disqualification over Thailand's Sukpraserd Ponpitak in "Blow-By-Blow" boxing card Sunday at the Mandaluyong City College Gymnasium.

After repeated pushes by the Thai fighter, the referee put a stop to the contest at the 26-second mark of the fifth round, declaring Ancajas the winner.

It was an anti-climactic finish to the match that was heavily dominated by Ancajas -- the former International Boxing Federation junior-bantamweight champion -- who previously lost three of his last four bouts.

With the two boxers exchanging blows in the fifth round, Ponpitak initiated a clinch and pushed Ancajas to the corner, which prompted the referee to declare the latter as the winner via disqualification.

The visiting fighter earlier received numerous warnings and was actually deducted a point in the third round after a supposed sweep.

In the first round, Ancajas knocked Ponpitak down with a lightning-quick right hook.
The Thai fighter stood up and was able to recover, although the 32-year-old pride of Panabo City, Davao del Norte continued to land combinations.

The "Pretty Boy" is now holding a professional record of 35 wins, four losses and two draws (with 23 knockouts).

Ponpitak, for his part, fell to 30 wins and 20 defeats.

BOXING

JERWIN ANCAJAS
