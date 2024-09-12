Paris Paralympians recognized at Malacanang

The six Philippine Paralympians who competed in Paris were honored at Malacanang on Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino para athletes who competed in the Paris Paralympics were honored by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday.

Para swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, para archer Agustina Bantiloc, para taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, para javelin thrower Cendy Asusano and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan competed for the Philippines in Paris.

In a ceremony at Malacanang, the athletes received P1 million each from the Office of the President. They were also presented with a presidential citation.

The Philippines was not able to bring home a medal from Paris.

Asusano came close to making it to the podium, finishing fourth in the women’s javelin throw F54.

Currently, the country has two bronze medals in the Paralympics — para weightlifter Adeline Dumapong’s in 2000 and para table tennis player Josephine Medina in 2016.