Archer Bantiloc ends Paralympic bid

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina para archer Agustina Bantiloc exited the Paris Paralympics after falling against Brazil’s Jane Karla Gogel in the women’s individual compound open 1/16 eliminations Friday afternoon (Manila time).

Bantiloc, who was one of the Philippines’ flag-bearers in the Para Games, fought hard but ran out of steam in the final three ends.

The matchup was close in the first two, with Gogel holding a 58-53 lead.

However, the Brazilian shot a 29 in the third end, while the 56-year-old Filipina had 24.

Gogel capitalized and had another 29 in the fourth compared to Bantiloc’s 27 to grab a 116-104 advantage.

Bantiloc is the first Filipino archer to qualify for the Paralympics.

On Thursday, she set a season-best 618 in the compound open ranking round, but ended up dead-last.

Gogel will face China’s Jiamin Zhou in the 1/8 elimination round on Saturday.

With Bantiloc bowing out, the Philippine delegation in Paris is now down to five — track and field athletes Jerrold Mangliwan and Cendy Asusano, taekwondo jin Alain Ganapin, and swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom.

Mangliwan will also compete on Friday, in the men’s 400 m T52 at 4:58 p.m.