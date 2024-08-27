^

Sports

Manila, Cebu marathons expected to boost tourism

Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 5:33pm
Manila, Cebu marathons expected to boost tourism
Rio dela Cruz of RunRio speaks at Tuesday's PSA Forum.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – Promoting the country through sports tourism is the main objective of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Manila Marathon and Cebu Half-Marathon. 

Rio dela Cruz of RunRio, the main organizer, said at Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex that the two events should benefit tourism and at the same time serve as the country’s flagship running event. 

“May impact sa tourism. When you look at other countries they have the Bangkok Marathon then they have one in Ho Chih Minh, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. We hope to make this the flagship marathon in the Philippines,” said Dela Cruz. 

The Manila Marathon takes place on October 6 and according to plans will cover the cities of Pasay, Paranaque, Manila, Makati and if needed, Taguig. The races in 5K, 10K, 21k and 42K will start and end at the Mall of Asia grounds. 

“We want these races to be as big as they can,” added Dela Cruz in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment app in the Philippines.

The Cebu Half-Marathon is set November 24 and should be followed by stops in Baguio, Clark, Bataan, Manila, Legazpi, Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, Cagayan de Oro and Dapital. 

Medals will be at stake for each leg, and runners who will compete in all legs will receive medals with all the legs crafted in them. 

Dela Cruz said they have coordinated with the Department of Tourism and are hoping for stronger ties with the different LGUs (local government units) and eventually the Philippine Sports Commission.

“Sana makasama natin sila sa program. And once okay na (the two events), mas madali na i-promote sa partners,” added Dela Cruz. 

“We are here to promote the Philippines,” he said, adding that so far, 4,000 runners have registered for the Manila Marathon. 

“We are on target,” he said.

vuukle comment

MARATHON

PSA FORUM

RIO DELA CRUZ

RUNNING

RUNRIO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Injured Blackwater import given walking papers

Injured Blackwater import given walking papers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
An ankle injury led to the exit of Blackwater import Ricky Ledo, who failed to show his NBA-caliber skills for the Bossing,...
Sports
fbtw
Volleyball men's worlds headed to Philippines in 2025, thanks to MVP

Volleyball men's worlds headed to Philippines in 2025, thanks to MVP

1 day ago
Tycoon and sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) served an ace in committing to support and guarantee the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Manila visitor Kyle Kuzma confident on Washington Wizards future

Manila visitor Kyle Kuzma confident on Washington Wizards future

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With new faces in the team, the Washington Wizards are headed into the right direction, star Kyle Kuzma said, following a...
Sports
fbtw
Order to remit PAGCOR funds to PSC up for discussion at PSA Forum

Order to remit PAGCOR funds to PSC up for discussion at PSA Forum

1 day ago
The recent Supreme Court decision ordering the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to remit the proper amount...
Sports
fbtw
Babe Ruth baseball jersey shatters sports memorabilia auction record

Babe Ruth baseball jersey shatters sports memorabilia auction record

1 day ago
A jersey belonging to US baseball legend Babe Ruth shattered the record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Korean drifter singles out Philippines for hospitality

Korean drifter singles out Philippines for hospitality

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
For the longest time, the Philippines has been known for its hospitable nature to its guests. When South Korean drifter Miji...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, San Juan stretch MPBL winning streaks

Pampanga, San Juan stretch MPBL winning streaks

7 hours ago
Defending champion Pampanga and former titlist San Juan sustained their hot runs with contrasting wins in the 6th MPBL Season...
Sports
fbtw
Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of Paralympic opening ceremony

Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of Paralympic opening ceremony

By Agence France-Presse | 7 hours ago
Jackie Chan will carry the flame on Wednesday afternoon in the French capital just hours before the opening ceremony.
Sports
fbtw
Paris Paralympics to showcase disability sport in City of Light

Paris Paralympics to showcase disability sport in City of Light

7 hours ago
The Paris Paralympics begins with a spectacular opening ceremony in a city still on a high after the highly successful O...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with