Duke-bound Malixi sets sights on pro golf, 2028 Olympics

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 2: Rianne Malixi of the Philippines plays her shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club on June 2, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines -- By the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, current World No. 1 Nelly Korda will be 30 and reigning Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko will be 31. Although their performance may be slightly diminished, both are expected to remain strong contenders.

Meanwhile, Rianne Malixi, the rising star in women’s amateur golf, will be just 21, potentially reaching her peak and making a significant bid for the Olympic roster.

“I’ll be prepping for that,” said Malixi, displaying confidence in her future prospects. “Hopefully, I’ll be a pro by then and earn enough ranking points.”

Malixi, who recently secured two major championships in the ranks, is eager to represent her country and fulfill the nation’s yearning for its first Olympic gold in the sport.

And the road to the Olympics begins with Malixi’s college journey, starting in the fall of 2025 at Duke University. Known for its strong golf program, Duke offers Malixi an ideal environment to hone her skills.

“Duke is an incredible university with a strong program and a welcoming atmosphere. It felt like home,” Malixi said of her decision. “I love the campus, the coaches and the team. Those factors were crucial in my choice.”

Duke’s support extends to Malixi’s professional aspirations. The university has agreed to a two-year contract with an option for her to turn pro if she chooses.

“Turning pro is my ultimate goal,” Malixi explained in an interview with Power & Play. “I’m super excited about the admission process. The signing day is in November, and I can’t wait to join the team.”

Malixi plans to evaluate her options after two years at Duke, considering a professional debut if her performance is strong.

She also remains optimistic about qualifying for the LPGA but is also weighing opportunities in the Korean LPGA (KLPGA) or Japan LPGA (JLPGA).

“I think I have a good chance in the LPGA,” she said. “But KLPGA or JLPGA isn’t a bad idea either. I’ll decide which qualifying route to take.”

Reflecting on her recent achievements, Malixi describes her victories in the US Girls’ Junior and US Women’s Amateur as surreal. Winning the US Girls’ Junior with a record 8&7 finish and later claiming the US Women’s Amateur title 3&2, both over American rising star Asterisk Tally, solidified her status as a top contender.

“Those victories were life-changing,” Malixi said. “I’ve gained more attention and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be exempted from the majors.”

As she looks ahead, Malixi is set to compete in LPGA major championships next year and other tournaments to continue improving her game. She will leave for the Korean LPGA on Monday, aiming to surpass her fourth-place finish in the Korea Women’s Open last June.

Although visa issues prevented her from participating in the AIG Women’s Open in Scotland, Malixi remains focused on her goals.

Whether competing in Europe, the US or Asia, Malixi is ready to take on the world’s best. With her eyes firmly set on Olympic gold, she is committed to making a significant impact on the international stage as she works toward the 2028 Games.