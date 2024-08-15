MPBL: Nueva Ecija, Batangas pull off wins

Robby Celiz brings the ball down for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards.

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija and Batangas took different routes forward in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season elimination round on Wednesday at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Nueva Ecija Vanguards started strong and went on to tally a wire-to-wire 65-57 victory over Davao Occidental; while the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters shook off a sluggish opening to subdue the Paranaque Patriots, 80-72.

Leaning on a spread-out offense, Nueva Ecija erected a 43-24 halftime spread and repelled Davao's comeback attempts to notch its 18th win against two losses in the two-division, 29-team tournament.

JC Cullar presided over the Rice Vanguards' repeated assaults with 10 points; followed by Robby Celiz with nine points and 10 rebounds, Ed Daquioag with nine points and Mer Jasper Ayaay with 7 points.

Davao, which slid to 15-8, got 13 points from Mark Tallo, and eight each from Chris Lalata and Dariel Bayla.

While Nueva Ecija took off right away, Batangas played catch up to Paranaque until the middle of the second quarter, 24-29.

Jeckster Apinan, Levi Hernandez and Cedric Ablaza found their range and pushed the Rum Masters ahead, 62-60, after the third quarter.

MJ Dela Virgen and Hernandez then combined for 14 points, outscoring the entire Patriots, who could only produce 12 points, to propel Batangas to a 16-7 slate.

Ablaza finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks to clinch the Daily Fantasy best player honors over Hernandez (15 points plus six rebounds), Apinan (14 points plus four rebounds) and Dela Virgen (11 points, five assists, three rebounds plus four steals).

King Importante also shone for Batangas, the 2018 MPBL inaugural titlist, with 12 rebounds and six points, and so did Dawn Ochea with six points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Paranaque, which skidded to 13-9, got 18 points plus four rebounds from JP Sarao; 11 points, four rebounds plus four assists from Jielo Razon; and 10 points plus four rebounds from Kristan Hernandez.

The Bataan Risers trounced the Bicolandia Oragons, 108-91, in the opener to climb to 6-16.

Yves Sazon paced the Risers with 24 points and four rebounds, followed by Alex Ramos with 20 points and eight rebounds; Edrian Ramirez with 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds; and Jeff Santos with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Bicolandia tumbled to 3-19 despite Shaquille Alanes' 22 points, six rebounds and four assists; lord Hower Casajeros' 17 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals; and Cyrus Jarell Llarenas' 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The MPBL returns to the Cuneta Astrodome on Thursday with games pitting Marikina against Mindoro at 4 p.m., Negros against Manila at 6 p.m., and Muntinlupa against host Pasay at 8 p.m.