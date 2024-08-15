^

Sports

Golf war nobody wanted

Lito Tacujan - The Philippine Star
August 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Golf war nobody wanted

MANILA, Philippines — There’s so much joy one could literally cut it with a knife.

 Not only joy but heap of pride amid cheers from school children as members of Team Philippines arrived smart in their blue sweat suits uniform.

 Sadly the female golfers, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina, were not part of the returning contingent. They have reportedly gone back to the US to resume their campaign in the current LPGA season. The two Filipina golfers have broken camp, pulling off impressive stints with Pagdanganan narrowly missing the medal platform with joint fourth finish.

But Ardina found herself in a mess after her video on their trying to improvise a Team Philippines uniform by taping a Philippine flag on the breast of a regular golf shirt and passed it up as national uniform.

It has gone viral: “Kami pa binaligtad,“ said Ardina in a long second post with all the details of the standoff. Pagdanganan refused to discuss the issue.

The controversy put golf officials to task after they failed to supply them with the proper uniforms. They said the original uniform was held by French custom authorities. And the substitute uniform had the Team Philippines logo emblazoned under the collar.

Instead of preparing for the next round, the Filipina golfers would tape the Philippine flag on the breast of their shirts.

Otherwise they would look like Olympic pariahs.

vuukle comment

TEAM PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo flies home first-class

Yulo flies home first-class

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
A top flight fit for a king.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to reconnect with Japanese coach

Yulo to reconnect with Japanese coach

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Carlos Yulo knew he wouldn’t be the same magnificent figure that he is now without the very person that molded him to...
Sports
fbtw
Mirror, mirror on the wall...

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Who’s the greatest of them all?
Sports
fbtw
Bright future ahead

Bright future ahead

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
From here on, Philippine sports could chart its future depending on what sensational Paris Olympics double-gold winner Carlos...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo creates ripple effect in Southeast Asia as Japanese coach hired by Thailand

Yulo creates ripple effect in Southeast Asia as Japanese coach hired by Thailand

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The next Carlos Yulo could be in the making — and not just here in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Runaway wins in Jr. PGT

Runaway wins in Jr. PGT

55 minutes ago
The 13-15 division of the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series was marked by dominant performances as Clement Ordeneza and Zero...
Sports
fbtw
The final battle

The final battle

By Joaquin M. Henson | 55 minutes ago
Last Monday’s title duel had the trappings of a titanic clash. La Salle and Korea University were the only unbeaten...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi vaults to World No. 5 after back-to-back USGA wins

Malixi vaults to World No. 5 after back-to-back USGA wins

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Three days after becoming only the second player to win back-to-back USGA championships, Rianne Malixi soared to new heights,...
Sports
fbtw
Petecio urges Olympic aspirants to keep going

Petecio urges Olympic aspirants to keep going

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
As the song goes, "Don’t stop believing."
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with