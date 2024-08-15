Golf war nobody wanted

MANILA, Philippines — There’s so much joy one could literally cut it with a knife.

Not only joy but heap of pride amid cheers from school children as members of Team Philippines arrived smart in their blue sweat suits uniform.

Sadly the female golfers, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina, were not part of the returning contingent. They have reportedly gone back to the US to resume their campaign in the current LPGA season. The two Filipina golfers have broken camp, pulling off impressive stints with Pagdanganan narrowly missing the medal platform with joint fourth finish.

But Ardina found herself in a mess after her video on their trying to improvise a Team Philippines uniform by taping a Philippine flag on the breast of a regular golf shirt and passed it up as national uniform.

It has gone viral: “Kami pa binaligtad,“ said Ardina in a long second post with all the details of the standoff. Pagdanganan refused to discuss the issue.

The controversy put golf officials to task after they failed to supply them with the proper uniforms. They said the original uniform was held by French custom authorities. And the substitute uniform had the Team Philippines logo emblazoned under the collar.

Instead of preparing for the next round, the Filipina golfers would tape the Philippine flag on the breast of their shirts.

Otherwise they would look like Olympic pariahs.