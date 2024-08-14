Abra, Binan enhance MPBL playoff drive

MANILA, Philippines – Abra and Binan trounced their opponents on Tuesday and boosted their playoff bids in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Abra Weavers piled up a 22-point lead over the Quezon City TODA Aksyon Capitals before coasting to a 78-70 victory and a 13-7 record in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Binan Tatak Gel struck in the third quarter and never wavered to conquer Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, 73-61, and climb to 13-8.

Abra's Mark Yee and Andres Desiderio outscored the entire Quezon City crew, 22-12, in the third quarter, pushing the Weavers ahead, 63-47, before Roi Sumang, Michael Canete and Alfred Ryan Batino put the finishing touches to the Weavers' third straight win in the two-division, nine-month-long tournament.

Yee finished with 18 points and nine rebounds while Desiderio contributed 14 points for the Weavers, who climbed to the fifth spot in the loaded North Division behind Pampanga (21-1), San Juan (19-1), Nueva Ecija (17-2) and Manila (15-6).

Canete wound up with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Sumang posted 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Quezon City, which dropped to 9-13, got 13 points from John Paul Cauilan and 11 each from Michael Are and Hubert Cani.

Binan shared the sixth and seventh spots with Paranaque in the South Division being led by Quezon Province (17-3), Zamboanga (16-5), Batangas (15-7), Davao (15-7) and South Cotabato (14-8).

Kenny Roger Rocacurva led Binan with 18 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks, followed by Michael Heinrich Maestre with 10 points plus three rebounds. They were supported by Pamboy Raymundo, Nino Canaleta and Jonathan Grey with eight points each.

Caloocan skidded to 11-8 as only Jeramer Cabanag struck back with 15 points.

Rizal Xentromall clobbered Bacolod, 90-79, and rose to 12-10 in the opener.

Kraniel Villoria towed Rizal with 15 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals; followed by Marvel Joy Jimenez with 15 points on five triples, six rebounds and four assists; and John Winfred Gob with 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Homegrown John Apacible contributed 12 points and five rebounds for the Golden Coolers.

Bacolod slumped to 1-21 despite the 17-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist output of Yvan Ludovice and the 17-point, six-rebound, five-assist, two-steal effort of Danny Marilao.

The MPBL goes to the Batangas City Coliseum on Wednesday with a triple bill pitting Bicolandia against Bataan at 4 p.m., Nueva Ecija against Davao at 6 p.m., and Paranaque against Batangas at 8 p.m.