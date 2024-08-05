Hoffman ends Olympic hurdles campaign

Philippines' Lauren Hoffman, Australia's Sarah Carli and Switzerland's Yasmin Giger compete in the women's 400m hurdles repechage round of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina hurdler Lauren Hoffman bowed out of the Paris Olympics after placing last in her heat in the women’s 400 meter hurdles’ repechage round Monday afternoon (Manila time).

Hoffman did not make the top two of Heat 3, which was the required finish for a semifinal berth.

The Filipina started strong in her second chance to make the next round, going toe to toe with the other hurdlers in her heat.

But she eventually ran out of steam and ended her Olympic debut campaign.

Shana Grebo of France topped her heat with 54.91 seconds, followed by Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine with a season-best 54.95 seconds.

China’s Jiadie Mo, Italy’s Ayomide Folorunso, Great Britain’s Jessie Knight, Belgium’s Naomi Van Den Broeck and Australia’s Alanah Yukich also made the semifinal round of the event.

The semifinal round is set on Wednesday, while the final will be on Friday.