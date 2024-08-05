^

Cabagnot back in PBA, signs with Converge

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 4:38pm
Cabagnot back in PBA, signs with Converge
Alex Cabagnot (right)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Crunchman is back in the PBA.

Alex Cabagnot is heading back home after signing a new deal with the Converge FiberXers, the team announced Monday.

One of the most prolific crunchtime performers in the PBA, Cabagnot is expected to bring his veteran smarts and championship experience to the young team.

Cabagnot played overseas in the past couple of years, with stints in Korea and Taiwan.

In the PBA, the guard won nine championships and was named to the All-Star team multiple times.

He is expected to be a key cog in a team that just drafted No. 1 overall pick Justine Baltazar.

Also on Monday, the team announced that Coach Charles Tiu is on board as the team’s assistant coach.

Former Gilas Pilipinas tactician Rajko Toroman is also the team’s consultant.

The developments came a few days after Aldin Ayo departed from the team as head coach, along with assistant coach McJour Luib.

