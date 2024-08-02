^

Swimmer Hatch gets early boot, ends up 36th in Olympics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 6:07pm
Swimmer Hatch gets early boot, ends up 36th in Olympics
Jarod Hatch of the Philippines swims in a heat of the men's 200m freestyle competition at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo, Japan on August 9, 2018.
Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Jarod Hatch swam to an early exit in the Paris Olympics after failing to make the top 16 cutoff in the men’s 100 meter butterfly heats Friday afternoon (Manila time). 

Hatch, who competed in his first Olympics, timed in at 54.66 seconds, which led him to be at dead-last of Heat 2. 

After all swimmers finished, he was tied at the 36th spot with Jamaican tanker Josh Kirlew. 

Hungary’s Milak Kristof topped the heats with a time of 50.19 seconds. 

Canada’s Josh Liendo came in second with 50.55, while Switzerland’s Noe Ponti and France's Maxime Grousset came in tied for third with a time of 50.65.

With Hatch’s exit, only 12 Filipinos are still in the running for Olympic medals.

