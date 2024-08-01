^

Streaking Cignal dominates Petro Gazz

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 5:25pm
PVL Images

Games Saturday
(PhilSports Arena)
1 p.m. – Nxled vs Farm Fresh
3 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Creamline
5 p.m. – PLDT vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal overpowered an old, familiar rival in Petro Gazz, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22, Thursday and claimed its fourth straight victory in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

MJ Perez blasted away with a team-best 20 points as the HD Spikers stayed unscathed and atop Pool A in what was their best start in franchise history in the league.

“Ngayon na lang kami nanalo ng tuloy tuloy, said an awed Cignal setter Gel Cayuna, who had eight excellent sets while sneaking in five hits.

It was also some sort of a payback for the HD Spikers, who were swept in two games by the Angels and denied their first PVL championship in their title duel this same conference two years ago.

“Gusto talaga namin makabawi not only sa team na ito (Petro Gazz) but the whole conference,” said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos.

While Cignal was on a high, Petro Gazz appeared to have operated on an empty tank as it fell to its third straight defeat after its straight-set triumph over ZUS Coffee last July 18.

Brooke Van Sickle was in the attack zone with a match-high 28 points while Cuban Wilma Salas scattered 14 hits but they weren’t enough to stem the devastating Cignal tide.

“I’m so proud of my team today (yesterday), we all worked together as a team and were very focused on training,” said Perez.

CIGNAL

HD SPIKERS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
