Paalam outwits Irish foe, says hello to boxing quarterfinals in Paris

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 9:59pm

MANILA, Philippines -- Bienvenue, Carlo Paalam.

The Olympic silver medalist Paalam barged into the quarterfinals of the men’s 57 kilogram boxing after securing a unanimous decision over Ireland’s Jude Gallagher Wednesday night (Manila time).

It was a rousing start for Paalam's Paris Olympic bid, with four judges scoring the bout 29-28, while the last one had it 30-27.

The 26-year-old Filipino, who was three inches smaller than his Irish opponent, showcased blinding speed and relentless attack to secure the victory.

After a first round that could have gone either way, Paalam unleashed a flurry of attacks in the second round that ultimately gave him the nod of all five judges.

And in the final frame, the pride of Bukidnon just could not be stopped as he asserted his mastery over the younger Gallagherthrough the concluding bell.

Paalam will be facing the winner between Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi and Australia’s Charlie Senior, who are still going at it as of posting time.

The quarterfinal bout will be on August 3 at 9:46 p.m. (Manila time).

Joy, sorrow for Pinoys in Paris

By Nelson Beltran | 5 minutes ago
Members of Team Philippines returned to camp Tuesday night with a heavy heart as two top boxers climbed the ring and one – Eumir Marcial – went down in tears.
Sports
fbtw

Chants of ‘Pilipinas!’ inspire Petecio

By Nelson Beltran | 5 minutes ago
Nesthy Petecio fought amidst non-stop chants of her name booming and echoing at the Paris North Arena Tuesday night.
Sports
fbtw

Marcial at a loss after painful defeat

By Nelson Beltran | 5 minutes ago
Eumir Marcial is suddenly unsure of the path he’s taking down the road.
Sports
fbtw

Unity in diversity

By Joaquin M. Henson | 5 minutes ago
In a world that is beset by turmoil, the Olympics stands out as a bastion of hope that nations can co-exist peacefully.
Sports
fbtw
Sarno&rsquo;s battle for survival

Sarno’s battle for survival

By Joaquin Henson | 5 minutes ago
There’s a heavy load on the shoulders of 20-year-old Paris Olympian Vanessa Sarno, one of three weightlifters on the...
Sports
fbtw
