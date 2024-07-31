Paalam outwits Irish foe, says hello to boxing quarterfinals in Paris

MANILA, Philippines -- Bienvenue, Carlo Paalam.

The Olympic silver medalist Paalam barged into the quarterfinals of the men’s 57 kilogram boxing after securing a unanimous decision over Ireland’s Jude Gallagher Wednesday night (Manila time).

It was a rousing start for Paalam's Paris Olympic bid, with four judges scoring the bout 29-28, while the last one had it 30-27.

The 26-year-old Filipino, who was three inches smaller than his Irish opponent, showcased blinding speed and relentless attack to secure the victory.

After a first round that could have gone either way, Paalam unleashed a flurry of attacks in the second round that ultimately gave him the nod of all five judges.

And in the final frame, the pride of Bukidnon just could not be stopped as he asserted his mastery over the younger Gallagherthrough the concluding bell.

Paalam will be facing the winner between Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi and Australia’s Charlie Senior, who are still going at it as of posting time.

The quarterfinal bout will be on August 3 at 9:46 p.m. (Manila time).