Delgaco falls short in Olympic rowing semis

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina rower Joanie Delgaco finished fifth in the semifinal C/D of the women’s single sculls in Paris Olympics Wednesday afternoon (Manila time).

Delgaco clocked in at 8:00.18 in the semifinal round of the competition, where she was relegated to the final of group D for the classifications.

In group D, ranks 19 to 24 will be determined.

The 26-year-old Filipina started strong, maintaining the third place through the first 500 meters but eventually ran out of steam.

But in the final stretch of the match, she powered through and overtook the last placer Fatemeh Mojallaltopraghghale of Iran.

Topping the group was Serbia’s Jovana Arsic who had a time of 7:44.60 to punch a ticket to the final C.

She will be joined by Slovenia’s Nina Kostanjsek with a time of 7:48.86 and Brazil’s Beatriz Cunha Tavares Cardoso, who finished at 7:49.96.

Joining Delgaco and Mojallaltopraghghale in final D is Paraguay’s Alejandra Alonso Alderete.

The final of group D will be on August 2 at 4:30 p.m. (Manila time).