^

Sports

Sanchez bows out of Paris Olympics swimming

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 4:01am
Sanchez bows out of Paris Olympics swimming
Philippines' Kayla Sanchez competes in the heats of women's 100m freestyle event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 26, 2023.
AFP / Manan Vatsyayana

MANILA, Philippines -- Another Filipino bites the dust.

Filipina swimmer Kayla Sanchez fell short in the women’s 100 meter freestyle in the Paris Olympics after failing to make the top eight tankers of the semifinals Wednesday morning (Manila time).

At the end of semifinals 2, Sanchez recorded a time of 54.21 seconds, good for seventh in her group and 15th overall.

Only the eight fastest swimmers in the two semifinal groups punched tickets to the final.

This dashed Sanchez’s medal hopes in Paris, being latest of eight Filipinos to bow out of contention.

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey topped the semifinals with a time of 52.64, followed by Australians Shayna Jack (52.72) and Mollie O’Callaghan (52.75.)

Junxuan Yang, Marriott Steenbergen, Sarah Sjoestroem, Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh round up the top eight.

Sanchez's elimination came shortly after boxer Eumir Marcial likewise failed to advance with a round of 16 defeat in the men's 80kg competition.

vuukle comment

KAYLA SANCHEZ

PARIS OLYMPICS

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Aira Villegas ably handled the gnawing pressure of being the first one from the Philippine Fighting Five to get into action,...
Sports
fbtw
Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
There’s a saying that it’s a damper when rain falls on your parade but for the Philippine delegation of 12 athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

1 day ago
Kevin Durant returned from injury to produce a shooting masterclass as the United States launched the defense of its Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings face Taiwanese

Gin Kings face Taiwanese

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Justin Brownlee marks his anticipated return while a bevy of new Gin Kings are set for baptism of fire as Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Highlanders Paalam, Bacyadan go for Olympic boxing glory

Highlanders Paalam, Bacyadan go for Olympic boxing glory

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
Carlo Paalam starts another chase of Olympic glory while Hergie Bacyadan makes her debut in the world’s ultimate sporting...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No mountain high enough for Carlo, Hergie

No mountain high enough for Carlo, Hergie

By Nelson Beltran | 5 hours ago
Carlo Paalam starts another chase of Olympic glory while Hergie Bacyadan makes her debut in the world’s ultimate sporting...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo under microscope in all-around finals

Yulo under microscope in all-around finals

By Nelson Beltran | 5 hours ago
From a three-day breather, Carlos Yulo returns to action Wednesday as among 24 participants in the all-around final of the...
Sports
fbtw
Diaz&rsquo; presence excites Team Philippines

Diaz’ presence excites Team Philippines

By Nelson Beltran | 5 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz is expected to be here during the Paris Games weightlifting competition, and her mere presence would surely be...
Sports
fbtw
Murillo delivers goods for Farm Fresh

Murillo delivers goods for Farm Fresh

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Colombian Yeny Murillo provided Farm Fresh the boost it desperately needed as it survived Galeries Tower, 25-22, 35-37, 23-25,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with