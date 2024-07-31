Sanchez bows out of Paris Olympics swimming

Philippines' Kayla Sanchez competes in the heats of women's 100m freestyle event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines -- Another Filipino bites the dust.

Filipina swimmer Kayla Sanchez fell short in the women’s 100 meter freestyle in the Paris Olympics after failing to make the top eight tankers of the semifinals Wednesday morning (Manila time).

At the end of semifinals 2, Sanchez recorded a time of 54.21 seconds, good for seventh in her group and 15th overall.

Only the eight fastest swimmers in the two semifinal groups punched tickets to the final.

This dashed Sanchez’s medal hopes in Paris, being latest of eight Filipinos to bow out of contention.

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey topped the semifinals with a time of 52.64, followed by Australians Shayna Jack (52.72) and Mollie O’Callaghan (52.75.)

Junxuan Yang, Marriott Steenbergen, Sarah Sjoestroem, Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh round up the top eight.

Sanchez's elimination came shortly after boxer Eumir Marcial likewise failed to advance with a round of 16 defeat in the men's 80kg competition.