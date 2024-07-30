Scheffler, McIlroy face off in Olympic golf opener

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Scottie Scheffler of the United States speak on the 18th green after completing their round during the first round of the 124th US Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

MANILA, Philippines – World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Rory McIlroy prepare for an early showdown of talent, skill and determination as the battle for the gold medal in men’s golf at the Olympic Games begins on Thursday, August 1, at Le Golf National in France.

Rising Swedish star and World No. 4 Ludvig Aberg completes the marquee matchup set to unfold at 10:11 a.m. on a course renowned as one of Europe’s most prestigious golf sites, located on the outskirts of Versailles.

Given the caliber of the 60 players competing for the coveted gold over four days, it will take more than the roughs, hazards and sleek greens at Le Golf National to challenge and test the elite field and bring out their best.

Scheffler comes into the event in top form, boasting six victories in his last 11 tournaments halfway through the season, including wins at the US Masters, the Players Championship, and most recently, the Travelers Championship via sudden death.

Although McIlroy is reeling from a last-hole meltdown in the US Open and missing the cut in the (British) Open, he is out for redemption, making him a dangerous rival in such situations. Winner of the Wells Fargo Championship last May, McIlroy is determined to bounce back from a string of setbacks and win the championship offered only once every four years.

Looming large is Aberg, a sophomore pro who made an immediate impact by placing second to Scheffler in the Masters. Though he failed to advance in the PGA Championship and the Open, the former world amateur No. 1 remains a marked player with his impressive and steady play.

Focus will also be on Xander Schauffele, whose two major wins this year, the PGA Championship and the Open, make him a formidable contender. The American world No. 2 will tee off alongside No. 7 Viktor Hovland of Norway and Spain’s former world No. 1 Jon Rahm at 11:55 a.m.

Other top matchups include Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, and Wyndham Clark at 9:44 a.m.; Jason Day, Tom Kim, and Sepp Straka at 9:55 a.m.; and Colin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Matthieu Pavon at 12:06 p.m.

Meanwhile, the women’s competition, featuring world No. 1 Nelly Korda and eight others in the world Top 10 rankings, including Yuka Saso, will tee off on August 7.

Filipinas Bianca Pagdanganan and ICTSI teammate Dottie Ardina will carry the Philippines’ hopes in the 72-hole championship. Pagdanganan seeks a strong rebound from her 43rd-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, while Ardina aims to impress in her Olympic debut.