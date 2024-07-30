^

Sports

Scheffler, McIlroy face off in Olympic golf opener

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 10:52pm
Scheffler, McIlroy face off in Olympic golf opener
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Scottie Scheffler of the United States speak on the 18th green after completing their round during the first round of the 124th US Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Rory McIlroy prepare for an early showdown of talent, skill and determination as the battle for the gold medal in men’s golf at the Olympic Games begins on Thursday, August 1, at Le Golf National in France. 

Rising Swedish star and World No. 4 Ludvig Aberg completes the marquee matchup set to unfold at 10:11 a.m. on a course renowned as one of Europe’s most prestigious golf sites, located on the outskirts of Versailles.

Given the caliber of the 60 players competing for the coveted gold over four days, it will take more than the roughs, hazards and sleek greens at Le Golf National to challenge and test the elite field and bring out their best.

Scheffler comes into the event in top form, boasting six victories in his last 11 tournaments halfway through the season, including wins at the US Masters, the Players Championship, and most recently, the Travelers Championship via sudden death.

Although McIlroy is reeling from a last-hole meltdown in the US Open and missing the cut in the (British) Open, he is out for redemption, making him a dangerous rival in such situations. Winner of the Wells Fargo Championship last May, McIlroy is determined to bounce back from a string of setbacks and win the championship offered only once every four years.

Looming large is Aberg, a sophomore pro who made an immediate impact by placing second to Scheffler in the Masters. Though he failed to advance in the PGA Championship and the Open, the former world amateur No. 1 remains a marked player with his impressive and steady play.

Focus will also be on Xander Schauffele, whose two major wins this year, the PGA Championship and the Open, make him a formidable contender. The American world No. 2 will tee off alongside No. 7 Viktor Hovland of Norway and Spain’s former world No. 1 Jon Rahm at 11:55 a.m.

Other top matchups include Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, and Wyndham Clark at 9:44 a.m.; Jason Day, Tom Kim, and Sepp Straka at 9:55 a.m.; and Colin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Matthieu Pavon at 12:06 p.m.

Meanwhile, the women’s competition, featuring world No. 1 Nelly Korda and eight others in the world Top 10 rankings, including Yuka Saso, will tee off on August 7. 

Filipinas Bianca Pagdanganan and ICTSI teammate Dottie Ardina will carry the Philippines’ hopes in the 72-hole championship. Pagdanganan seeks a strong rebound from her 43rd-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, while Ardina aims to impress in her Olympic debut.

vuukle comment

GOLF

OLYMPICS

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS

RORY MCILROY

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Highlanders Paalam, Bacyadan go for Olympic boxing glory

Highlanders Paalam, Bacyadan go for Olympic boxing glory

By Nelson Beltran | 9 hours ago
Carlo Paalam starts another chase of Olympic glory while Hergie Bacyadan makes her debut in the world’s ultimate sporting...
Sports
fbtw
Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

By Nelson Beltran | 23 hours ago
Aira Villegas ably handled the gnawing pressure of being the first one from the Philippine Fighting Five to get into action,...
Sports
fbtw
Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
There’s a saying that it’s a damper when rain falls on your parade but for the Philippine delegation of 12 athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

23 hours ago
Kevin Durant returned from injury to produce a shooting masterclass as the United States launched the defense of its Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
No sweat, no problem for Iga

No sweat, no problem for Iga

23 hours ago
Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek underlined her status at the heavy favorite for women’s gold at the Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japanese Olympic superfan back with a bang in Paris

Japanese Olympic superfan back with a bang in Paris

By Andrew McKirdy | 3 hours ago
Japanese Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa had not missed a Summer Games since 1992 until a pandemic-enforced spectator ban...
Sports
fbtw
Olympics show golden age of metal music

Olympics show golden age of metal music

By Philippe Grelard | 4 hours ago
Thrash metal band Gojira gave an unforgettable performance on the balconies of the historic Conciergerie palace along the...
Sports
fbtw
Google AI ad rankles some Olympics viewers

Google AI ad rankles some Olympics viewers

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Google irked some watchers of the Olympic Games over the weekend with an ad showing its artificial intelligence program help...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with