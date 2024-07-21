Strong Group's Abando, Kouame to play through injuries in Jones Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite having injuries, Rhenz Abando and Angelo Kouame will be suiting up for the Strong Group-Pilipinas in the championship match against Chinese Taipei-A Sunday night.

Both teams are unblemished in the tournament and will go into the winner-take-all championship at 7 p.m.

SGA head coach Charles Tiu said that while Abando’s hand and Kouame’s knee are still swollen, they will play in the title match.

"Rhenz’s hand is still swollen and the same goes for Ange’s knee, but they will play through it since this is an all-or-nothing game," Tiu said.

"They know how important this game is for the country."

The two did not play in SGA’s games against Japan U22 and Chinese Taipei - B, along with Tajuan Agee, who suffered from food poisoning.

Agee’s minutes will be monitored, Tiu said, as he has “been very dehydrated because of the gastro issues he suffered.”

“His health is important, but his presence on the court is also crucial for us,” the coach bared.

In five games, Kouame is averaging 11.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while Agee has been a standout with norms of 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game.

Abando, in his four games, has contributed 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

In the final game, Allen Liwag and Jonathan Manalili will not play.

Tiu said he is wary of Chinese-Taipei’s firepower headed by its new naturalized big man Brandon Gilbeck and the Hinton brothers -- Robert and Adam.

"This is a revamped Chinese-Taipei team compared to the past. They are younger and have more international experience. Hopefully, we give our A-game in this last game."