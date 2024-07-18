Paris Olympic Spotlight: Lauren Hoffman (hurdles)

Photo from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association's Facebook

Lauren Hoffman will be making her Olympic debut in Paris.

Hoffman will compete in the women’s 400 meter hurdles of the Games, after she finished within the top 40 in her pet event.

The 25-year-old trackster reset the Philippines’ hurdles record multiple times in the past.

Watch Hoffman leap toward Olympic glory on August 4, at around 6 p.m. (Manila time).