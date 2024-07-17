^

Strong Group stays perfect, annihilates Malaysian squad in Jones Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 7:24pm
Strong Group Athletics remained unblemished in the William Jones Cup.
MANILA, Philippines — The Strong Group-Pilipinas blew a double-digit lead and recovered just in time to obliterate Malaysia, 89-54, to remain spotless in the William Jones Cup Wednesday evening.

Chris McCullough continued to anchor the Philippine side’s offense with 16 points and five rebounds. Rhenz Abando backstopped with 14 points.

The Philippines squandered a double-digit lead in the first two quarters as they went into the half with a four point lead, 40-36.

Malaysia then turned things up a notch and took the lead, 47-46, with five minutes to go in the third quarter after a pair of free throws by John Wesley Murry II.

This seemingly woke SGA up as they unleashed a 13-1 run capped by an Abando 3-pointer to go up by 11, 59-48, with 1:31 left in the canto.

The run continued on in the fourth frame, as the Philippine side started the quarter with a 16-2 run punctuated by a lefty floater by Dave Ildefonso.

A dunk by Joseph Obasa snapped the blitz, but it was not enough to mount a comeback for Malaysia.

SGA outscored Malaysia 30-6 in the final canto to breeze through the final score.

Murray had 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Obasa, who played for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in college, finished with 13 points and six boards.

Tajuan Agee, Ange Kouame and Derrick Fenner Jr. also added 12, 11 and 10 markers, respectively for the Philippine squad. 

With the win, SGA is now 4-0 in the tournament.

They will be facing USA next on Thursday at 1 p.m.

