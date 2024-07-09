^

Sports

Benthings parts ways with TNC as SDzyz returns

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 9, 2024 | 10:28am
Benthings parts ways with TNC as SDzyz returns
TNC's Season 13 coach Ben 'Benthings' Maglaque.
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – TNC's longtime member Ben "Benthings" Maglaque has bid farewell to the team after four seasons as a player and last season's coaching stint.

In a video inspired by the iconic farewell scene in the Fast and the Furious, Maglaque is seen nodding to returning TNC member Shemaiah “SDzyz” Chu. Both drive in opposite directions at the end of the video.

"With a mix of sadness and pride, we say farewell to our strongest ally, Benthings. You've been with us from the beginning - through victories, defeats, and everything in between. Your unwavering dedication and spirit were like a ray of hope, especially during our darkest times," TNC said in the post.

When TNC was eliminated in Season 13 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines, Maglaque told the media his reasons for always sticking to TNC even though the team has been seeing back-to-back eliminations in the group stages of four consecutive seasons.

"Yung hugis ng puso TNC na, Phoenix na ata. Gusto ko pa rin maglaro sa TNC. Kahit anung mangyari, gugustuhin ko't gugustuhin. Sabi ko nga hangga't di ako inaalis ng TNC, di ako aalis sa TNC. Pero di ako papayag na magbibigay ako ng dahilan para alisin ako sa TNC, Kasama ko yung TNC nung walang wala pa ako sa amateur, sila yung nagbukas ng pinto para sa akin," said Maglaque.

In a post on his personal Facebook page, Maglaque shared to fans how he had come to the eventual decision to leave the Phoenix Army.

"Pag natatanong ako, 'Bakit TNC ka pa din? Bakit ayaw mo mag try sa iba?' Lagi ko lang sinasabi, 'Hindi ko iiwanan ang TNC hanggat nag titiwala sila sakin'. Bakit? Kasi ang TNC yung unang nag-bukas ng pinto sakin para makapag-Pro, unang nag-bukas ng pinto na tinuring ko na bahay. Syempre gusto ko kasama ako sa bahay na yon pero wala e, ginagawa namin lahat ayaw talaga. Hanggang sa may bintana na nag-bukas at gusto kong malaman ano kaya meron don? Ano kaya nag aantay sakin don? Dumating din sa point na tinatawanan ko lang yung mga nagsasabing para mag 'GROW' pero mararamdaman ko din pala sa sarili ko yon. Yung kahit anong gawin mo hindi kana masaya sa ginagawa mo. Hindi kana nag e-enjoy, parang yung knowledge mo yun at yun nalang, yung gusto mong bumawi pero ayaw talaga. Gusto ko galingan sa practice, gusto ko pumalo mag shotcall pero ayaw talaga, gusto ng isip ko pero bakit ayaw ng katawan ko?" shared Maglaque.

At a crossroads, Maglaque sought advice from his mentor, coach Paulo "413" Sy, which eventually helped him take the leap to leave the team he called home.

Though his bosses were sad to see him go, Maglaque shared how TNC allowed him to explore new things and grow as a player.

With Maglaque's departure, TNC also announced the return of jungler Shemaiah “SDzyz” Chu, who recently played as a Jungler for Egypt's Team Occupy. Chu was part of TNC's Season 8 to 10 roster and was the team's jungler during their highest placement in MPL Philippines (Season 9 at third place).

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA Forum: Athletics body to discuss Olympic bid

PSA Forum: Athletics body to discuss Olympic bid

21 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) makes an assessment on its chances in the coming Paris Olympics...
Sports
fbtw
Paris will show value of hosting Olympics, says Tokyo Games chief

Paris will show value of hosting Olympics, says Tokyo Games chief

22 hours ago
Paris will remind people of the value of hosting the Olympics, says a top official of the Tokyo 2020 Games, which were delayed...
Sports
fbtw
Missing Paris, Nats&rsquo; sights now on &rsquo;28 LA

Missing Paris, Nats’ sights now on ’28 LA

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas got its trial by fire against elite teams from Europe and South America in pursuit of a coveted Paris Olympics...
Sports
fbtw
The dream is not over

The dream is not over

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
Brazil put the cuffs on Justin Brownlee, and the mighty effort of Gilas Pilipinas ended in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena struggles, ends up at joint 4th

Obiena struggles, ends up at joint 4th

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena missed out on the podium of the Meeting de Paris Diamond League after struggling mightily...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gonzales pulls off upsets to win dual PPS tennis titles

Gonzales pulls off upsets to win dual PPS tennis titles

1 hour ago
Cielo May Gonzales and Francine Madeleine Wong achieved remarkable victories, dominating four age categories in the girls'...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic blasts fans' 'disrespect' after reaching 60th Slam quarterfinal

Djokovic blasts fans' 'disrespect' after reaching 60th Slam quarterfinal

1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic accused Wimbledon fans of "disrespect" in a withering on-court tirade after reaching a 60th Grand Slam quarterfinal...
Sports
fbtw
Aiming for golden streak

Aiming for golden streak

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Olympic achievers, world beaters and rising sportsmen and sportswomen fly the flag in Paris as Team Philippines seeks to pick...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas ace Justin Brownlee earned a spot in the “All Star 5” of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with