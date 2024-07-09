Benthings parts ways with TNC as SDzyz returns

MANILA, Philippines – TNC's longtime member Ben "Benthings" Maglaque has bid farewell to the team after four seasons as a player and last season's coaching stint.

In a video inspired by the iconic farewell scene in the Fast and the Furious, Maglaque is seen nodding to returning TNC member Shemaiah “SDzyz” Chu. Both drive in opposite directions at the end of the video.

"With a mix of sadness and pride, we say farewell to our strongest ally, Benthings. You've been with us from the beginning - through victories, defeats, and everything in between. Your unwavering dedication and spirit were like a ray of hope, especially during our darkest times," TNC said in the post.

When TNC was eliminated in Season 13 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines, Maglaque told the media his reasons for always sticking to TNC even though the team has been seeing back-to-back eliminations in the group stages of four consecutive seasons.

"Yung hugis ng puso TNC na, Phoenix na ata. Gusto ko pa rin maglaro sa TNC. Kahit anung mangyari, gugustuhin ko't gugustuhin. Sabi ko nga hangga't di ako inaalis ng TNC, di ako aalis sa TNC. Pero di ako papayag na magbibigay ako ng dahilan para alisin ako sa TNC, Kasama ko yung TNC nung walang wala pa ako sa amateur, sila yung nagbukas ng pinto para sa akin," said Maglaque.

In a post on his personal Facebook page, Maglaque shared to fans how he had come to the eventual decision to leave the Phoenix Army.

"Pag natatanong ako, 'Bakit TNC ka pa din? Bakit ayaw mo mag try sa iba?' Lagi ko lang sinasabi, 'Hindi ko iiwanan ang TNC hanggat nag titiwala sila sakin'. Bakit? Kasi ang TNC yung unang nag-bukas ng pinto sakin para makapag-Pro, unang nag-bukas ng pinto na tinuring ko na bahay. Syempre gusto ko kasama ako sa bahay na yon pero wala e, ginagawa namin lahat ayaw talaga. Hanggang sa may bintana na nag-bukas at gusto kong malaman ano kaya meron don? Ano kaya nag aantay sakin don? Dumating din sa point na tinatawanan ko lang yung mga nagsasabing para mag 'GROW' pero mararamdaman ko din pala sa sarili ko yon. Yung kahit anong gawin mo hindi kana masaya sa ginagawa mo. Hindi kana nag e-enjoy, parang yung knowledge mo yun at yun nalang, yung gusto mong bumawi pero ayaw talaga. Gusto ko galingan sa practice, gusto ko pumalo mag shotcall pero ayaw talaga, gusto ng isip ko pero bakit ayaw ng katawan ko?" shared Maglaque.

At a crossroads, Maglaque sought advice from his mentor, coach Paulo "413" Sy, which eventually helped him take the leap to leave the team he called home.

Though his bosses were sad to see him go, Maglaque shared how TNC allowed him to explore new things and grow as a player.

With Maglaque's departure, TNC also announced the return of jungler Shemaiah “SDzyz” Chu, who recently played as a Jungler for Egypt's Team Occupy. Chu was part of TNC's Season 8 to 10 roster and was the team's jungler during their highest placement in MPL Philippines (Season 9 at third place).