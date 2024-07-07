^

Sports

Cone relishes 'growth experience' for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 7, 2024 | 11:25am
Cone relishes 'growth experience' for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers
Gilas Pilipinas bowed out of the FIBA OQT against Brazil on Saturday night.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said the Nationals’ historic run in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) is a “growth experience” for the team, as they try to get better going forward.

Cone and Gilas had an upset for the ages against World No. 6 Latvia on Thursday, leading by a huge margin en route to the Philippines’ first official win against a European team in 64 years, according to FIBA.

They then almost went 2-0 against European teams but fell intentionally short against Georgia to ensure a semifinal berth.

And on Saturday night, they came up against Brazil, 71-60, to bow out of the tourney and kiss their Paris Olympics dreams goodbye.

After the game, Cone said that with their performance in the OQT, it is a “now-we-know moment.”

“It’s hard to talk about this right after you lose but it's a growth experience for us. It's kinda like [a] now-we-know moment. Now we know we can compete, so how can we get that next step in which we can get a little bit better, not just compete but win,” he told reporters in the postgame press conference.

“Playing these kinds of tournaments where you are playing three games in four days, it just gets harder and harder every game. These are things we'll need to adjust to,” he added.

‘An incredible disappointment’

The coach stressed that while they did not expect to be in the semifinals, once they got there, they expected to go deeper and deeper into the tournament.

“Like I said, I mean we didn't expect to be here but once we're here, we expected to win so it's an incredible disappointment for us,” he said.

“We're not gonna jump up and down and say ‘Yey, we did our thing!’ and everybody was proud of us. Hopefully, that doesn't get into our mindset,” he added.

“We need to keep pushing and moving forward, getting better.”

Just almost a year ago, Gilas had a dismal showing in the FIBA World Cup, winning just one contest and ended up 24th in the final standings.

This, though, led the Nationals to qualify for the OQT.

A few months after then-Gilas head coach Chot Reyes “stepped aside” as tactician, Cone stepped in and led the Philippines to its first Asian Games gold in 61 years.

“The whole part of bringing this particular program together, which was different from what we had in the World Cup [last year], is the fact that we’re gonna hopefully keep these guys together over the next three to four years, trying to keep them together going into the next World Cup.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA OQT

GILAS PILIPINAS

TIM CONE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Winless Gilas boys also lose to China

Winless Gilas boys also lose to China

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Another game, another loss by Gilas Pilipinas boys.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines U17 squad winless so far

Philippines U17 squad winless so far

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas put up a better fight but still succumbed to world No. 16 Argentina, 83-67, in the classification rounds of...
Sports
fbtw
'Process-driven' Gilas still a long way from Paris, stresses Cone

'Process-driven' Gilas still a long way from Paris, stresses Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
With Gilas Pilipinas two victories away from the Paris Olympics, head coach Tim Cone is taking things one step at a time as...
Sports
fbtw
Georgia coach visits Pinoys&rsquo; lockerroom

Georgia coach visits Pinoys’ lockerroom

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Georgia coach Aleksandar Dzikic was a surprise visitor in Gilas’ lockerroom after the Philippines clinched a semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee cut above the rest

Brownlee cut above the rest

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
There are at least 10 naturalized players not born in the countries they represent with no blood line in the four FIBA Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Junior PGT makes stop at Riviera

Junior PGT makes stop at Riviera

12 hours ago
Alexie Gabi, who narrowly missed a national finals berth in the Visayas series, aims for redemption as the ICTSI Junior PGT...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls keep hopes alive

Blu Girls keep hopes alive

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Blu Girls never said die and escaped with a 4-3 victory over the Czech Republic yesterday to stay in the title...
Sports
fbtw

All set for Sun Life 5150 Bohol

12 hours ago
The Sun Life 5150 Bohol and Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint take center stage on July 14, transforming the serene white sand beaches of Bellevue Resort in Bohol into a bustling hub of athleticism and camaraderie.
Sports
fbtw
Team Liquid Echo, Falcons AP Bren enjoy overwhelming support from Filipino fans at MSC

Team Liquid Echo, Falcons AP Bren enjoy overwhelming support from Filipino fans at MSC

By Michelle Lojo | 18 hours ago
Philippine squads Team Liquid Echo and Falcons AP Bren are currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia competing in the Mobile Legends...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas goal: Close in SEA rivals

Alas Pilipinas goal: Close in SEA rivals

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Close the gap.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with