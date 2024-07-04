^

Sports

Esteban climbs to No. 27 heading to Olympics

The Philippine Star
July 4, 2024 | 12:00am
Esteban climbs to No. 27 heading to Olympics
Maxine Esteban.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Maxine Esteban got a huge motivational boost for her campaign in the Paris Olympics as the Filipino-Ivorian fencer climbed to No. 27 in the world ranking, the highest ever achieved by any Philippine-born fencer in the world list.

This is after the FIE ( International Fencing Federation) released the latest 2023-2024 postseason world ranking.

“I am happy and excited that my world ranking has again risen, now to 27th. After such a hectic season of 18 Olympic qualifiers which culminated in my direct qualification for Paris Olympics, this is indeed one of the biggest reward for all my hard work,” said Esteban.

“This development will surely be added motivation as I prepare for my greatest challenge – competing in the Olympics, which is the dream of every athlete,” said Esteban, who is also the highest-ranked Ivorian in the global standings.

Esteban is one of the 30 direct qualifiers for the women’s foil event.

“I want to thank my coach Andrea (Magro), the Ivorian Fencing Federation, and for all my sponsors Anta, Rebisco Extreme, Akari, and Allstar Fencing for the continued trust and support,” the eight-time Philippine champion and multi-World Cup medalist said.

The final pairings for the women’s foil event, which will be a direct elimination format, will be known after the four lowest ranked fencers battle for the last two slots in the round of 32.

The top 16 in the rankings will battle the lower 16 in crossover fashion. Fencers will need at least three wins for a shot at the podium.

                                                                                                                                                                     

vuukle comment

MAXINE ESTEBAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Team USA deals Gilas boys 96-point beatdown

Team USA deals Gilas boys 96-point beatdown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys absorbed a 96-point beating at the hands of World no. 1 Team USA, 141-45, in arguably the worst outing...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic qualifiers: Gilas out to &lsquo;win the whole thing&rsquo;, says Cone

Olympic qualifiers: Gilas out to ‘win the whole thing’, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
With Gilas Pilipinas’ Olympic fate hanging in the balance, head coach Tim Cone said they are not in Riga, Latvia to...
Sports
fbtw
LA says Kai&rsquo;s time is now

LA says Kai’s time is now

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
LA Tenorio is now in Regina, Canada, on the Gilas Legends Tour but continues to monitor how coach Tim Cone’s troops...
Sports
fbtw
Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz, Sinner

Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz, Sinner

17 hours ago
Not many players can boast victories over Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but British rookie Jacob Fearnley has notched...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tolentino, Hoffman pass hurdles, earn slots to Paris

Tolentino, Hoffman pass hurdles, earn slots to Paris

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Philippines will have 22 valiant bets to the Paris Olympics slated July 26 to Aug. 11 after hurdlers John Cabang Tolentino...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U17 squad faces Team USA

Gilas U17 squad faces Team USA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Pilipinas faced a nightmare after drawing world No. 1 and reigning champion United States in the knockout rounds of the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Chiu hits two birds with one stone

Chiu hits two birds with one stone

4 hours ago
Stacy Rane Chiu struck twice in the ICTSI JPGT Visayas Series 3 yesterday, not only securing the girls’ 13-15 category...
Sports
fbtw

Exceptions to the rule

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 hours ago
Reviewing the rosters of the 24 teams competing in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in four cities this week, you notice there are more and more exceptions to the rule on the eligibility of foreign-born players...
Sports
fbtw
Dimayuga storms ahead of Singapore Open, cards 2nd 69

Dimayuga storms ahead of Singapore Open, cards 2nd 69

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Filipino-British Enrique Dimayuga demonstrated remarkable consistency, overcoming a faltering Ivan Sablan to seize control...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with