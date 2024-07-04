Esteban climbs to No. 27 heading to Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — Maxine Esteban got a huge motivational boost for her campaign in the Paris Olympics as the Filipino-Ivorian fencer climbed to No. 27 in the world ranking, the highest ever achieved by any Philippine-born fencer in the world list.

This is after the FIE ( International Fencing Federation) released the latest 2023-2024 postseason world ranking.

“I am happy and excited that my world ranking has again risen, now to 27th. After such a hectic season of 18 Olympic qualifiers which culminated in my direct qualification for Paris Olympics, this is indeed one of the biggest reward for all my hard work,” said Esteban.

“This development will surely be added motivation as I prepare for my greatest challenge – competing in the Olympics, which is the dream of every athlete,” said Esteban, who is also the highest-ranked Ivorian in the global standings.

Esteban is one of the 30 direct qualifiers for the women’s foil event.

“I want to thank my coach Andrea (Magro), the Ivorian Fencing Federation, and for all my sponsors Anta, Rebisco Extreme, Akari, and Allstar Fencing for the continued trust and support,” the eight-time Philippine champion and multi-World Cup medalist said.

The final pairings for the women’s foil event, which will be a direct elimination format, will be known after the four lowest ranked fencers battle for the last two slots in the round of 32.

The top 16 in the rankings will battle the lower 16 in crossover fashion. Fencers will need at least three wins for a shot at the podium.