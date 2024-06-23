^

Longtime backer Cheng steps down as Filipinas manager

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 2:06pm
Longtime backer Cheng steps down as Filipinas manager
Jefferson Cheng.
MANILA, Philippines — Jefferson Cheng, the longtime backer and supporter of the Philippine women’s national football team, is stepping down from his role as team manager of the Filipinas, he said in a statement on Sunday.

Cheng, who was with the team through their FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification and their campaign in New Zealand, cited multiple reasons for his departure from the role.

“For several months, we tried our best to make things work, under new and very different circumstances. Unfortunately, the situation is not workable,” Cheng said in his statement.

On an national sports association level, the Philippine Football Federation recently elected a new president, John Guiterrez, last year, after 13 years of having Mariano “Nonong” Araneta at the helm.

Meanwhile, Mark Torcaso is nearing his first year as Filipinas coach after his appointment in August 2023.

“Our priorities and goals do not align, and the PWNT organization that we worked hard to develop in the past years is incompatible with current methods,” said Cheng.

Cheng and his company, the Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions, have been sponsoring the Filipinas since 2017.

Still, Cheng ended his statement on a thankful note.

“I want to thank all of you for your support and kindness that you have shown me. It is through you that our efforts have not gone unnoticed and I am grateful to have shared some of the best football experiences with all of you,” he said.

