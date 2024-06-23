^

Didal tries to renew love for skateboarding

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 11:00am
Margielyn Didal (second from left)
Red Bull

MANILA, Philippines -- After missing out on a trip to the Paris Olympics, Olympic skateboarder Margielyn Didal said she is focusing on getting her joy in the sport back once again.

Didal, who finished seventh in the Tokyo Olympics, missed the cut of this year’s edition of the Games as she worked her way back from a freak injury back in 2022.

At the sidelines of the premiere of her new documentary-film Beyond the Board, the 25-year-old Cebuano said that she is just trying to enjoy skateboarding for now “without a lot of stuff to think of.”

“As of now [I’m] just trying to enjoy skateboarding without a lot of stuff to think of. I just want to enjoy, go on a trip, without bringing heavy pressure,” she told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino after the showing.

“I just wanted to enjoy skateboarding like how I used to love skateboarding, because I kinda lost it when I’m [being pressured to do things]. Skateboarding is like being free and doing how you like to.”

The documentary featured Didal’s roots from being a young kid working at a skate park to being a skateboarder herself.

It also detailed her injury in 2022, and how she tried to go back and score much-needed Olympic points in time for Paris.

Ultimately, she fell short as she will be watching from the sidelines this time around.

“There were a lot of good and bad things. But, I take everything good because the others really expected me [to go to Paris] and that’s good because they see that I have opportunity,” she said.

“It’s just that there are times that I cannot do everything at the same time. Sometimes, I have to go through low points before going to high points. That is life,” she added.

“You cannot reach everything in an easy way. Sometimes, it’s hard and sometimes, you will get tired.”

For now, Didal is looking at a possible stint back at the X Games later this month.

“For sure, there is some regret [on not punching a ticket to Paris] but it happened for a reason. I’m a bit sad but it’s okay to have setbacks and you have to think of other stuff. I can spend time with my family, my partner, my dogs and friends. I get to enjoy life.”

Didal’s documentary, hosted by Gretchen Ho, can be watched through Cignal TV, One PH and Ho’s YouTube page.

