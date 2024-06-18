^

Sports

Choco Mucho likely to acquire Dindin Manabat

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 18, 2024 | 1:10pm
Choco Mucho likely to acquire Dindin Manabat
Dindin Manabat
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – If plans don’t miscarry, Choco Mucho will have added firepower and veteran presence in Dindin Manabat when it launches its campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference tentatively set next month.

“Eto lang masasabi ko: malaki percentage makukuha namin si Dindin,” Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin told The STAR during the Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night at the Discovery Suites in Pasig City.

While the Flying Titans haven’t officially announced the acquisition of Manabat, there were sources confirming that it is already a done deal.

And that should boost an already loaded roster consisting of Sisi Rondina, Isa Molde, Maddie Madayag, Chery Nunag, Mars Alba, Deanna Wong and Royse Tubino among others.

Manabat has reported amicably settled with Akari team management for her to be released.

She last played for Akari and was moved to sister team Nxled last month where she will never be able to play following her departure.

Manabat’s arrival should also fill the void that will be temporarily left by Rondina and Nunag, who may not play for their mother clubs this conference to focus on national team duties being Alas Pilipinas members.

This was confirmed by PVL president Ricky Palou, who said teams would have to do minus their players who are part of the Philippine squad.

Apart from Rondina and Nunag, other Alas Pilipinas members who should miss action are Creamline’s Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Jia de Guzman, PLDT’s Dell Palomata, Cignal’s Vanie Gandler and Dawn Catindig, Chery Tiggo’s Eya Laure and Jen Nierva, and Akari’s Faith Nisperos and Fifi Sharma among others.

Alinsunurin was hoping that they would be allowed to play if they’re not busy anymore.

“Sana pag wala naman tournament paglaruin din sila sa Reinforced,” he said.

The Reinforced is tentatively scheduled July 16, but Palou said there’s a big chance it might be moved to August 1.

CHOCO MUCHO

DINDIN MANABAT

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
