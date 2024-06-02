Thirdy Ravena named 'Asia Player of the Year' in Japan B.League

MANILA, Philippines -- The first Filipino import in Japan B. League and now the first-ever Asia Player of the Year.

Thirdy Ravena soared to new heights at the end of the B. League’s 2023-2024 season, becoming the recipient of the first Impressive Asia Player of the Year.

And the high-flying Pinoy could not be more grateful for his historic international recognition.

“Thank you, B. League. From being the first non-Japanese Asian in the league to receiving this award, it’s definitely a full-circle moment for me,” said the former UAAP Most Valuable Player and champion from the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Ravena steered San-en NeoPhoenix (46-14) to a third-place finish in the regular season behind career-high averages of 12.6 points on 52-percent clip, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steal to win the Central Conference title.

San-en then bowed to eventual champion Hiroshima Dragonflies in the quarterfinals but Ravena’s contributions did more than enough to turn around their franchise after years of struggle since he got there.

The 27-year-old second-generation cager blazed the trail in 2020 when he became the first player under the B. League’s Asian Quota Player program that opened the doors for a bevy of Filipino imports there today, as well as in South Korea.

He spent four seasons with the NeoPhoenix before parting ways last week.

Ravena is now a free agent but words could not describe his gratitude to San-en, his family, friends, teammates, sponsors and especially, God, for making this happen.

“This award is for all of you. Not everyone has to believe in you, you just gotta believe in yourself,” he beamed.

For now, Ravena will take his sweet time before deciding where to play next though he is expected to lure massive interests from a slew of B. League squads.