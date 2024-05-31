^

Mavericks dispose of Wolves in Game 5 for NBA Finals return

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 11:24am
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 30: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with teammates after being named the MVP after Game Five of the Western Conference Finals atat Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Stephen Maturen / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- For the first time in 13 seasons, the Dallas Mavericks are going back to the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic powered the Mavericks to a big Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-103, Friday morning (Manila time) at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Doncic, who was eventually named the Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player, and Irving  scored 36 points apiece for Dallas.

The former had 10 boards and five dimes, while the latter recorded five assists and four rebounds.

They will be facing the Eastern Conference finalists, the Boston Celtics, in the best-of-seven NBA Finals next month.

It was a dominant display for the Mavericks, as the Timberwolves held a lead for just 49 seconds early on in the game.

Since then, it was all Dallas as their hot shooting could not be stopped.

The Slovenian star outscored the whole Minnesota team in the first quarter, 20-19.

The torrential offense just continued, with Irving and Doncic combining for 44 points in the first half, outscoring the whole Wolves team as the Mavericks held a 69-40 lead going into the final two quarters.

The lead grew to as much as 36, 82-46, capped by a floater by Doncic in the third quarter as hopes of extending the series dimmed for Minnesota.

Runs by the Timberwolves were thwarted by Dallas, as they just had answer after answer.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns sparked Minnesota had 28 markers apiece. 

“It’s not me. It’s the whole team. This means a lot, we’re going to the NBA Finals, I just can’t believe it, man,” Doncic said after the game.

Waiting in the finals are the red-hot Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals a few days ago.

Boston will try to win its 18th NBA championship this year, while the Mavs are eyeing to follow up on their 2011 title, when Dirk Nowitzki steered them over the Miami Heat.

