Pelicans edge Kings to complete NBA playoff cast

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 19: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after defeating the Sacramento Kings at Smoothie King Center on April 19, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NBA playoffs is set.

The New Orleans Pelicans booked the last ticket to the NBA postseason after holding on against the Sacramento Kings, 105-98, at the Smoothie King Center in the Big Easy Saturday (Manila time.)

With the Pelicans' win, they will be facing the Western Conference's top team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the first round of the playoffs.

Brandon Ingram stepped up for New Orleans in the absence of Zion Williamson, finishing with a team-high 24 points, six rebounds and six assists.

With the Kings within striking distance at the start of the fourth quarter, 83-74, the Pelicans unleashed a 14-3 run capped by a 3-pointer by Jose Alvarado to take a 20 point lead, 97-77.

An 8-2 run by Sacramento cut the lead to 14, 99-85, with a triple by Harrison Barnes with 3:51 to go.

A pullup jumper by Ingram with 2:08 left in the game halted the run, 101-85.

The Kings were able to cut the lead to just seven, 96-103, with three free throws by De'Aaron Fox.

Misses from the line by Herbert Jones kept Sacramento in the game, but the defensive-minded wing made up for it with a block on Fox who was attempting a 3-pointer.

Aside from Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas (19 points,) Trey Murphy (16,) Larry Nance Jr. (13,) Naji Marshall (11) and Alvarado (10) all finished in double-digits in scoring.

Fox led the Kings with 35 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, but he made just 12 of his 29 field goal attempts.

Domantas Sabonis added 23 markers, 14 boards and seven dimes for Sacramento.

It will be an exciting first round meeting between the Ingram-led Pelicans and the Thunder, who is spearheaded by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey.

New Orleans earlier said that Williamson, who did not play due to a let hamstring strain, will be reevaluated in about two weeks, putting his status to play in the first few games of the series in limbo.