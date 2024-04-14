Lady Knights shine under Almadro

MANILA, Philippines — Oliver Almadro and the amazing Letran Lady Knights are for real.

Proving its shock win over pre-pandemic three-peat champion Arellano University last time was no stroke of luck, Letran disarmed another big gun in last year’s Final Four team University of Perpetual Help, 25-21, 25-20, 30-28, yesterday in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The stunning triumph catapulted the Dominican school, whose last taste of glory was 25 years ago, straight to the top where they joined three-peat-seeking College of St. Benilde and last year’s finalist Lyceum of the Philippines U on identical 2-0 cards.

And Letran’s sensational rise could be attributed to the arrival of Almadro, who brought his big winning ways from UAAP titlist Ateneo to Letran.

“I kept telling my players lamang ang Perpetual but if we have faith, makukuha niyo ito,” said Almadro.